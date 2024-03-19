Video of jobseekers in huge lineup shows how hard it is to find work in Canada right now

Every few weeks, a new video showing a massive lineup for a job fair in Ontario makes its rounds on social media, highlighting just how competitive the region’s job market has become over time.

The latest viral career fair took place at the LCBO London Logistics Facility, located at 955 Wilton Grove Road, where prospective warehouse workers had the opportunity to get “hired on the spot.”

Job line up at the LCBO in London, ON 👀 pic.twitter.com/o2Q1gx4SRM — Justice_Queen ⚖️ 🔰🪬 (@RE_MarketWatch) March 16, 2024

According to the event’s description, workers would be required to perform a variety of responsibilities, including safe case handling, lifting heavy objects, and receiving, storing, preparing, checking, and shipping functions either manually or with material handling equipment.

The booze retailer encouraged students and folks who could work a second job to apply at the career fair, and the open call resulted in a massive lineup outside the LCBO facility, where prospective employees were seen pushing their way to get inside with their resumes.

As is the case with most viral job fairs, the clip reignited heated discussions about Canada’s labour challenges, the province’s rising cost of living, as well as financial support for a record number of international students.

Thousands of people lined up trying to get a job with Toronto Pearson Airport https://t.co/tkJVlUKUqr — blogTO (@blogTO) February 23, 2024

Over the past few months, similar videos of congested job fairs in Ontario have made headlines, including ones hosted at Dufferin Mall, Garage, McDonald’s, Fortinos, Pearson Airport and Bath & Body Works.