If you love movies and also searching for a new position, here’s some great news: Cineplex is currently looking to fill several job openings.

A quick look at Cineplex’s careers page shows over 100 jobs available right now, and the company is looking to fill both front-of-house and back-of-house positions, such as general managers and cast members.

And the job comes with plenty of perks, too.

Some benefits include tuition assistance, flexible hours, and discounts on food and beverages. So make sure to check out the careers page.

Here are just some job openings at Cineplex locations across Canada that are definitely worth considering.

Location: Cineplex Odeon International Village Cinemas, Vancouver, BC

Requirements: Minimum of four years of experience as a manager in the restaurant industry, understanding of health and safety regulations

Description: In this role, you’ll be a liaison between the home office and various departments, as well as working with vendors and clients. You’ll make sure to implement company objectives, policies, and procedures.

Theatre Manager Location: Cineplex Cinemas Manning Town Centre, Edmonton Requirements: Experience in a similar environment and ability to lead a team Description: As a theatre manager, you’ll ensure that policies, procedures, and standards are followed across the venue. You’ll be responsible for maintaining seamless operation of amusement, food and beverage, guest service, and retail operations.