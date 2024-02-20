If you love movies and also searching for a new position, here’s some great news: Cineplex is currently looking to fill several job openings.
A quick look at Cineplex’s careers page shows over 100 jobs available right now, and the company is looking to fill both front-of-house and back-of-house positions, such as general managers and cast members.
And the job comes with plenty of perks, too.
Some benefits include tuition assistance, flexible hours, and discounts on food and beverages. So make sure to check out the careers page.
Here are just some job openings at Cineplex locations across Canada that are definitely worth considering.
General Manager
Location: Cineplex Odeon International Village Cinemas, Vancouver, BC
Requirements: Minimum of four years of experience as a manager in the restaurant industry, understanding of health and safety regulations
Description: In this role, you’ll be a liaison between the home office and various departments, as well as working with vendors and clients. You’ll make sure to implement company objectives, policies, and procedures.
Theatre Manager
Location: Cineplex Cinemas Manning Town Centre, Edmonton
Requirements: Experience in a similar environment and ability to lead a team
Description: As a theatre manager, you’ll ensure that policies, procedures, and standards are followed across the venue. You’ll be responsible for maintaining seamless operation of amusement, food and beverage, guest service, and retail operations.
Cast Member
Location: Scotiabank Halifax, Halifax
Requirements: Friendly, energetic, and outgoing. Provincial Smart Serve or Pro Serve Certification is an asset
Description: You’ll make sure that guests have an exceptional entertainment experience. Some of your responsibilities include managing concessions and duties on the floor and at the box office.
Part-Time Assistant Manager
VIP Back-of-House (BOH) Supervisor
Location: Cineplex VIP Cinemas Don Mills, Toronto, Ontario
Requirements: Good communication skills, outgoing personality, strong organizational skills, computer literacy, and front-of-house operational skills
Description: In this role, you’ll lead, train, support, coach and manage a team of BOH employees. You’ll monitor food service execution, hire and review staffing levels for the kitchen and concession teams, and solve problems and resolve conflict proactively.
Front of House (FOH) VIP Experience Manager
Location: Cineplex Brossard, Brossard, Quebec
Requirements: Minimum of two years of previous management experience in a bar, licensed restaurant, or similar environment
Description: In this role, you’ll make sure the team adheres to policies and procedures by motivating and training FOH employees. You’ll be responsible for hiring and reviewing staffing levels for hosts/hostesses, servers, and bartenders. You’ll reconcile end-of-the-night funds and maintain ambience by controlling lighting, background music, monitoring food presentation, etc.