Digital nomadism is a way of life for many folks, but how does it rank for anyone looking at Vancouver as a destination for remote work?

“Go nomad and work remotely around the world,” says nomadlist.com, as it welcomes users to its online community of digital nomads.

The homepage ranks countries worldwide, and you’ll have to scroll for a while to find Vancouver, which sits at #108.

Still, Vancouver beats out cities like Seattle, Montreal, Toronto, Edmonton, Calgary and even Surrey.

So, what are the pros and cons of being a digital nomad in Vancouver?

The top three cities for remote work are Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, and Buenos Aires. Factors that are considered for the listing include internet speed, cost of living, weather, how many website members like each respective city, family score, and other variables.

Vancouver gets a “good” rating for quality of life, family, lack of crime, and “peace,” meaning no political conflict.

We get an “okay” score for A/C or heating, being friendly to foreigners, how easy it is to initiate a startup, nightlife, traffic safety, community, and fun.

Nomadlist.com suggests Vancouver has super fast internet, great air quality, and great food safety.

It says Vancouver is also “great” for its power grid, lack of racism, vulnerability to climate change, walkability, and how English-speaking the city is.

Where it loses some points on the website is the temperature (apparently, it’s “too cold” as of the date of this story) and, of course, the cost, where Nomadlist.com lists Vancouver as “way too expensive.”

When it comes to the cost of living for an individual, the website suggests that, on average, you’ll be paying $5,187 per month, based on a three-month stay during which you’re eating out three times a week. For families, it increases that number to $7,359 per month.

Some other cons listed by the website include that it’s “very damp now,” that it’s “difficult to make friends” in Vancouver, and that there isn’t much to do. It also suggests that many people smoke tobacco.

Nomadlist.com calls Mount Pleasant the best neighbourhood to stay in and suggests that 15% is the expected tip amount.

Some of the reviews are interesting. One user pointed out that parts of Vancouver look like a “zombie apocalypse.”

Other nomads suggested it’s actually a great place to live and that the cost reflects quality.

What do you think about how Nomadlist.com ranks Vancouver for remote work?