If you’re looking for a job that’s sure to be just as rewarding as it is challenging, Vancouver Fire Rescue Services is looking to fill some jobs that pay well.

On a regular basis, Vancouver Fire Rescue Services employs over 850 people with 20 fire halls, a training site, and fire prevention offices.

According to its post about the jobs, Vancouver Fire also provides pre-hospital care, vehicle rescue, marine response, hazardous materials response, technical rescue, and other emergency services.

There are several vacancies, and applications won’t close until they’re filled.

How much does it pay to be a Vancouver firefighter?

According to the City of Vancouver website, as of 2022, the annual firefighter salary is $72,706 over the first six months, progressing to $103,871 at the start of your fourth year of employment.

At the start of your 15th year, you could be up to $110,095.

When it comes to benefits, Vancouver firefighters receive the same extended care as City of Vancouver employees, including medical and dental.

“A career with Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services is about more than putting out fires. We provide our members with ongoing education in the latest developments in firefighting, fire prevention, medical response, and search and rescue techniques.”

Your day-to-day could be very interesting.

As Vancouver Fire recently shared on X, your day may include delivering a baby.