Parks Canada is hiring nature lovers and paying more than it did last year

If you’re looking for a new career with purpose, you should know that Parks Canada is hiring nature lovers for various jobs nationwide.

You could work at one of Parks Canada’s national parks, national historic sites including national historic canals, national marine conservation areas, national urban parks, or at one of its administrative offices.

A major reason you’d want to apply is the agency’s considerable flexibility. Whether you’re looking for permanent, full-time work or you’re looking for something seasonal, you’re sure to find a great opportunity that fits your lifestyle.

The agency has an excellent employment program for students with summer jobs, co-op work experiences, and part-time opportunities.

Here’s a quick look at some of the unique opportunities available, along with their respective pay:

It also looks like Parks Canada’s salaries and per-hour rates have gone up since last year.

For example, in February 2023, Parks Canada offered $24.39 to $26.51 per hour for the visitor services attendant position, and $46,234 to $52,046 per year for the heritage presenter role.

To learn more about all the open roles and opportunities, or to apply for a job, visit the Parks Canada website.

With files from Sarah Anderson