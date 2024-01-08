7 things to do in Vancouver to escape the blistering cold and snow

Temperatures across Vancouver are expected to plummet in the next few days, and if you’re looking for fun things to do while keeping warm as the snow falls in the Lower Mainland, we’ve got some great ideas for you!

Despite many activities winding down after the holidays, there is still so much to do and some incredible hidden gems around the city.

Here are seven fun ways to spend your days during the cold snap in Vancouver this week!

No matter what your passions are, there are a bunch of awesome museums for you to check out in and around Vancouver.

From space to deep underground, nature to art, and more, there’s practically a museum for everything. And they have a variety of interactive activities as well.

It may not be super warm outside, but dozens of cafes, bakeries, restaurants, and more will be hot as heck come January 13, as the Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival returns on that date.

The celebration of all things hot chocolate runs for an entire month until February 14, and during those four weeks, folks will have ample opportunity to seek out the wildest, tastiest, and most picture-perfect sips concocted especially for this occasion by local establishments.

Are you looking to spend that sweet Christmas cash from your mom and dad? Get ready to roll some dice with a brand-new board game, but remember to play nice.

There are many fantastic board game stores where enthusiasts can pick up a new game-night favourite. We’ve assembled a list of the best tabletop shops in town, with something for board gamers of all ages and interests to discover.

We’re all on a budget to start the new year, and thrift shopping is a great way to buy new things without the extortionate retail prices of mall shops.

There are tons of great thrift stores throughout Vancouver with amazing deals on clothes, appliances, furniture, and more. And to help you out, here are a number of tricks of the thrifting trade that can help you find those gems in the chaos of the store.

Whether you’re cheering Batman on as he tracks down the Joker for the umpteenth time or diving into an autobiographical zine created by a local writer, comics take us away on magical adventures. And you never know what’s going to happen on the next page.

If you’re looking for a great new title for your next reading session, we’ve put together a list of fantastic comic book shops in Metro Vancouver where you can fan out. And they often offer more than just books!

Discover all the events and programs the library has to offer

Vancouver Public Library is beloved for its selection of books and educational resources, but it has so much more! Whether you’re looking for lessons on digital creation, tuning into an Author reading, or wanting to watch some of the latest Hollywood blockbusters, VPL has got you covered.

You can keep up to date with its regularly scheduled events and programming here.

No matter the weather outside, arcades are guaranteed to deliver you a good time!

The entertainment icon has evolved in many ways to keep gamers coming in, with flashing lights, MIDI explosions, and so many quarters.

Metro Vancouver is home to a number of popular arcade bars where you can enjoy drinks and meals along with your games. There are also classic spots with plenty of retro cabinets and modern touches to ensure a fun experience.

And if you prefer to do your gaming at home, level up with these retro video game stores around the region.

With files from Emma Kilburn-Smith and Allison Stephen