North Shore mountain now open for night skiing thanks to snow arrival

Get ready to hit the powder, Vancouver! Cypress Mountain has announced that it is open for night skiing once again starting on Friday, January 5.

The popular North Shore destination announced the return of evening shredding thanks to recent snowfall, with more to come soon.

“With another steady 5 cm in the last 24 hours, and more snow due to come in the next 24 hours, we’re stoked to announce that night skiing is back,” Tia from Cypress Mountain wrote in a Downhill Area Live Update online.

“Easy Rider and Eagle Express will be spinning from 9 am to 10 pm, perfect for all of you night owls. Temperatures continue to get frostier with lows of -1° c and wind chills of -5° c, cold but perfect for snow, which, I’m sure we can all agree, we all want more of!”

The start of the 2023/2024 ski season for BC’s North Shore mountains has been a rough one due to the warmer-than-average temperatures. Cypress Mountain was forced to close for a short period in early December due to “inclement weather.”

But things are turning around for Vancouver’s biggest ski resort, which is planning on opening its Sky Quad on Sunday, January 7.

Sky Quad will operate until 4 pm daily, pending expected snow. The available terrain is also suitable for intermediate to expert levels.

And for those wanting to hit the slopes further up the Sea to Sky Highway, a snowfall warning is in effect for the region. It should finally bring some much-needed white stuff for skiers at Whistler-Blackcomb; just make sure you have your winter tires on for the drive.

With files from Claire Fenton and Megan Devlin