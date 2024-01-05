EventsNewsWinterGreat OutdoorsOutdoors

North Shore mountain now open for night skiing thanks to snow arrival

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jan 5 2024, 8:12 pm
North Shore mountain now open for night skiing thanks to snow arrival

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Theatresports™

Fri, January 5, 7:30pm

Theatresports™

New Year, New Me

Fri, January 5, 9:30pm

New Year, New Me

DOG RISING ➤ Clara Furey / BENT HOLLOW COMPAGNIE

Fri, January 12, 7:00pm

DOG RISING ➤ Clara Furey / BENT HOLLOW COMPAGNIE

Single, Not Single

Fri, February 2, 9:30pm

Single, Not Single

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Get ready to hit the powder, Vancouver! Cypress Mountain has announced that it is open for night skiing once again starting on Friday, January 5.

The popular North Shore destination announced the return of evening shredding thanks to recent snowfall, with more to come soon.

“With another steady 5 cm in the last 24 hours, and more snow due to come in the next 24 hours, we’re stoked to announce that night skiing is back,” Tia from Cypress Mountain wrote in a Downhill Area Live Update online.

“Easy Rider and Eagle Express will be spinning from 9 am to 10 pm, perfect for all of you night owls. Temperatures continue to get frostier with lows of -1° c and wind chills of -5° c, cold but perfect for snow, which, I’m sure we can all agree, we all want more of!”

Cypress Mountain

Night skiing at Cypress/Cypress Mountain

The start of the 2023/2024 ski season for BC’s North Shore mountains has been a rough one due to the warmer-than-average temperatures. Cypress Mountain was forced to close for a short period in early December due to “inclement weather.”

But things are turning around for Vancouver’s biggest ski resort, which is planning on opening its Sky Quad on Sunday, January 7.

Cypress Mountain

A screengrab of the snow stake camera from January 5, 2024 (Cypressmountain.com)

Sky Quad will operate until 4 pm daily, pending expected snow. The available terrain is also suitable for intermediate to expert levels.

And for those wanting to hit the slopes further up the Sea to Sky Highway, a snowfall warning is in effect for the region. It should finally bring some much-needed white stuff for skiers at Whistler-Blackcomb; just make sure you have your winter tires on for the drive.

With files from Claire Fenton and Megan Devlin

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ News
+ Winter
+ Great Outdoors
+ Outdoors
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop