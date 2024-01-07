Snow and freezing temperatures ahead for Vancouver this week 

As cold air moves in from the Arctic this week, Metro Vancouver is one of many regions in western Canada that will experience drastic drops in temperature.

So far this winter, BC has experienced mild weather, but The Weather Network reports, “Now, the coldest temperatures relative to normal on the entire globe will be across British Columbia… “

The blast of cold weather could especially be felt Friday as temperatures are expected to drop to -6 °C in the day (but feel like -10 °C), with overnight temperatures dropping to 7°C.

This chilly weather could make it colder than Toronto, which The Weather Network predicts temperatures will feel like -4°C at their coldest and -4°C overnight.

According to a Special Weather Statement issued Sunday morning by Environment and Climate Change Canada, storms will bring winter weather conditions to the BC coast on Monday and Tuesday.

“On Monday, there will be the potential for snow to reach sea level along the coastal sections of the south coast and eastern Vancouver Island. Mild air moving into the region will help transition any snow to rain by Monday afternoon,” ECCC explained. “For Monday night, the rain will become heavy, with the most significant amounts expected for West Vancouver Island.”

“Inland sections and higher terrain will be cold enough for snow on Monday. The snow will become more intense on Monday night and significant snow accumulations are expected,” the agency added.

On Monday night, powerful winds could also develop on the west side of Vancouver Island and continue into Tuesday. ECCC said these winds are expected to reach the inner south coast on Tuesday.

Weather warnings could be issued when the event nears.

This week in Vancouver, about a centimetre or less of snow is expected to fall on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the Weather Network predicts.

Since the weather in the mountains can change suddenly, ECCC is also warning drivers planning on travelling on the Sea to Sky from Squamish to Whistler on Monday and Tuesday to be aware that driving conditions can be hazardous.