7 virtual reality arcades in Metro Vancouver to get your game on

Surviving a zombie horde. Becoming a boxing champion. Cooking a delicious meal.

These may sound like fantastical scenarios to most people, but you can live out your dreams (or nightmares) at the many virtual reality arcades around Metro Vancouver.

Whether you’re looking for a solo escape from your everyday or in search of an adventure for you and your friends, these VR destinations are filled with a variety of unique experiences that will have you questioning your senses.

So get ready to plug in and get your game on!

Zero Latency VR features a 1,500 sq ft playspace and a free-roam experience for up to eight players at a time. Strap on the 5k headset and get ready for a fantasy, sci-fi, or zombie experience.

Fans of the Far Cry video game series will want to try out Dive Into Insanity, and a Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine epic is also planned for a 2024 launch.

Address: Kingsgate Mall – 370 East Broadway, Vancouver

Address: Willowbrook Mall – 19705 Fraser Highway, Langley

Evolve has a massive selection of over 60 VR games, escape rooms, and more to experience. Each player will have their own station during their visit, and there is a comfortable spectating area so your friends can watch you lead your Viking ship to glory or try to survive Five Nights at Freddy’s.

Address: 411 W Broadway, Vancouver



North Vancouver’s first Virtual Reality entertainment gaming center invites you to strap on the Cybershoes and immerse yourself in their catalogue of games. There’s something for all ages, including family-friendly titles like Beatsaber and Fantastic Contraption, fantasy epics like Elder Scrolls VR and Blade & Sorcery, and even motion simulator racing games.

Address: 834 West 15th Street, North Vancouver



Sandbox VR describes itself as being inspired by Star Trek and offers “full-body VR with friends”. The Richmond arcade is gearing up for the launch of its latest experience, Squid Game Virtuals, which was officially created in partnership with Netflix. You can also transport yourself back to the age of pirates or forward in time to the year 2088 during your visit.

Address: 12571 Bridgeport Road, Unit 170, Richmond



Another Richmond virtual reality arcade to add to your list is MetaRealm VR. With a variety of unique escape rooms and thrilling games to choose from, you and your friends may never want to unplug. Explore the abandoned city of the Aztecs or save Earth from a plummeting space station. The next move is up to you.

Address: 5660 Cedarbridge Way Unit 125, Richmond

GoBo YVR stretches for over 4,000 feet at Guildford Town Centre, and they have packed the space with virtual reality escape rooms, a VR arena, car racing, and more. Step into the VR booth and choose from more than 45 games and experiences, including Fruit Ninja VR, Half-Life Alyx, or even a virtual reality kayak trip. Those new to VR and those experienced with the headsets will find lots to enjoy here.

Address: Guildford Town Centre – Unit 1298, 10355 152 Street, Surrey



Are you ready to fight terrifying dragons and explore the mysteries of the universe? Then head to VRCORE in Abbotsford, where your imagination comes to life through the power of virtual reality. Popular titles in the lineup include Superhot VR, Batman Arkham VR, and Premium Bowling. There are also escape rooms and an arena to let loose in as well.

Address: 2-2712 Clearbrook Road, Abbotsford

