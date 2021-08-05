Here are the eight best board game stores in Vancouver

Vancouver board gamers, let’s get ready to roll some dice!

There are many fantastic board game stores where enthusiasts can pick up a new game-night favourite. We've assembled a list of the best tabletop shops in town with something for board gamers of all ages and interests to discover.

Happy dice rolling, everyone!

See also:

Strategies Games and Hobbies on Main Street is a great place to discover new tabletop favourites, classics games or a board game genre you didn’t even know existed. Grab a copy of Arkham Horror or Dominion for your next game night at home, or book a table to play any miniature wargame in-store with a friend. Keep an eye out for other Strategies events like painting competitions.

Address: 3878 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-872-6911

Drexoll Games has been serving Vancouver since 2002 with their stock of over 1,000 different board games. Visitors to the Kitsilano store can pick up Ticket To Ride or Carcassonne, RPG books and accessories, classics like chess and backgammon, and more for all interests. Drexoll also hosts Friday Board Game Nights from 7 to 11 pm in accordance with BC’s Restart safety guidelines.

Address: 2880 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-733-6511

Rain City Games has two locations to serve gamers: International Village (Tinseltown) Mall in Vancouver and New West River Market in New Westminster. Swing by to chat with the staff who will help you discover a new favourite, like Spot It! for the children or Mind MGMT: The Psychic Espionage “Game.” for the adults.

Address: Unit 1069 – 88 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-373-0365

Address: Unit 106 – 810 Quayside Drive, New Westminster,

Phone: 604-553-4425

Games on The Drive has been providing Commercial Drive gamers with a wide selection of tabletop options for over seven years. Enjoy favourites like Clue or take a new game like Joking Hazard for a spin.

Address: 2946 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-5535

Magic Stronghold Games on Kingsway right off Boundary Road is a beloved spot for enthusiasts of Magic: The Gathering, but it’s also loaded with many popular board games to add to your collection. Pick up 7 Wonders, Disney Villainous and others for your game room. Then sign up for events like Stronghold Weekly Armory Event or Digimon Thursdays.

Address: #185 – 3665 Kingsway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-6030

The Connection is a hobby store located just steps away from Renfrew Station. The store offers up all sorts of board games, including Gloomhaven, Catan, and more. The Connection also has miniatures and hobbies supplies to get you ready for your next gaming session.

Address: 2945 Renfrew St, Vancouver

Phone: 604-327-4585

The Granville Island Toy Company’s two locations in Vancouver – the flagship store on Granville Island and the second shop on Main Street – has a wide variety of toys, puzzles and board games to make you feel like a kid again. From Apples to Apples to Scotland Yard, there’s a game for you and your family to try next game night.

Address: 11-1496 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-684-0076

Address: 3298 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-875-0065

Big Pete’s is celebrating over 30 years of business in North Vancouver, so they deserve a spot on this list. Take the Seabus over to Lower Lonsdale to pick up comic books, action figures and, of course, board games. Plus, fans of collectible card games like Magic: The Gathering can pick up individual cards or packs to bolster their decks.

Address: 121 1st Street, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-983-2325

