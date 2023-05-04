11 super comic book stores in Metro Vancouver to get your geek on

Comic book stores are just the best.

Whether you’re cheering Batman on as he tracks down the Joker for the umpteenth time or diving into an autobiographical zine created by a local writer, comics take us away on magical adventures. And you never know what’s going to happen on the next page.

If you’re looking for a great new title for your next reading session, we’ve put together a list of fantastic comic book shops in Metro Vancouver where you can fan out in. And they often offer more than just books!

Up, up and away!

Golden Age Collectables has been the granddaddy of all things geeky since 1974. The store carries a huge selection of comics and assorted paraphernalia and receives a new shipment of items every week. Golden Age has also played host to a number of renowned comic book writers in the store

Address: 852 Granville Street, Vancouver

Phone: (604) 683-2819

Comic Land has an extensive inventory of comic books and trade paperbacks, but its selection of toys and figures is just as impressive. The shop has been open since 1976 and also offers T-shirts, vintage comics, and statues from a variety of fandoms.

Address: 3845 Rupert Street, Vancouver

Phone: (604) 327-4585

This spot sells all sorts of comics and nerdy items in their Mount Pleasant shop, including gift certificates so you can share the geeky joy. Get yourself a figure of your favourite character, pick up a new book to read, and see what else they have in store!

Address: 2418 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: (604) 731-7644

Lucky’s has been selling comics and zines in Vancouver for more than 25 years and the store’s occasional book launches give customers the chance to rub shoulders with their favourite authors and illustrators. Lucky’s also carries a nice assortment of other products including Magic and Pokemon cards, puzzles, and more.

Address: 3972 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: (604) 875-9858

Tazmanian Comics has got it all, from comics to graphic novels to toys and apparel and more. When you’re searching for the latest Spider-Man comics, looking for a comfy new Batman hoodie, or ready to play some Friday Night Magic, take a trip down to this shop on the border of Boundary and Hastings.

Address: 3618 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Phone: (604) 298-6208

Comics Scene in Surrey is well stocked with everything you would want to find. From Pokemon cards to Star Wars figures and all the latest comics you would want, this Evergreen Mall staple is ready to help you out.

Address: 8912 152nd Street, Surrey

Phone: (604) 582-2877

Big Pete’s is celebrating over 30 years of business in North Vancouver and stocks everything from T-shirts to board games to the latest comics. Take the Seabus over to Lower Lonsdale to pick up the newest titles off the shelf, and treat yourself to other geeky goodies while you’re in the shop.

Address: 121 1st Street, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-983-2325

This Delta geek haven is loaded with all the latest comics from major publishers, plus other collectibles such as D&D guides, board games and more. Nerd Feeder also regularly holds live events in-store, so there are even more opportunities to meet your fellow nerds.

Address: 4962 Bridge Street, Delta

Phone: (604) 710-2739

T&N Games has two locations ready to provide you with all the superhero reading material you could want, along with board games. Funko Pop!, Magic the Gathering cards, and more. The stores also carry a variety of popular indie titles and collected editions.

Address: 610 6th St Unit #118, New Westminster; 9855 Austin Rd #246, Burnaby

Phone: (604) 515-7411 (New Westminster), (604) 558-2211 (Burnaby)

Conveniently located across the street from Metropolis at Metrotown, this Burnaby comic shop has been serving the community since 2009. Metropolis Comics is a great place to shop for the latest Mandalorian figs, anime collectibles, and all the top graphic novels and comics you want to add to your collection.

Address: 4735 Kingsway, Burnaby

Phone: (604) 435-4551

Time is ticking and you only have so much time to read comics. Better head to Hourglass Comics and Games in Port Moody to pick up some new books for your next reading session. Hourglass carries a variety of modern and vintage titles in store, plus a bunch of minis and roleplaying items so you can immerse yourself in the adventure too.

Address: 2625 Clarke Street, Port Moody

Phone: (604) 931-4588