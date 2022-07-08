Level Up: 6 of the best retro video game stores in Metro Vancouver

Video gamers of Metro Vancouver, put on your power glove and get ready to collect the chaos emeralds.

Retro video games are more popular than ever, with players wanting to relive their childhood or introduce their kids to some of their favourite titles.

Whether you’re looking to finish your complete-in-box collection, you want to try something new, or you want to trade in a game you’ve finished, there are many retro video game stores in the region to discover.

We’ve put together a list of the best ones to check out, and you don’t even need the Warp Zone to find them. Here we go!

Gamedeals Video Games in Downtown New Westminster buys and sells a huge variety of retro and modern video game titles, ranging from rare Nintendo titles to PlayStation 5 hits. The store also sells classic consoles like the Sega Genesis and Game Boy, so if you’re wanting to play Tetris on the SkyTrain the way it was meant to be played, swing by and pick up one of the latter.

Address: 407 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Phone: 604-540-0582

Facebook | Instagram

Play N Trade in Mount Pleasant offers of variety of video games as well as consoles, controllers, cards, and accessories. Relive your childhood kickflips by picking up a copy of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater or score a touchdown with NFL Quarterback Club 98. Yes, both games are nearly 25 years old, and they still hold up!

Address: 1898 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-2121

Instagram

Press Start is a great place to find new and used video games and accessories, as well as trade-in your old titles. Classic RPGs like Final Fantasy share shelf space with rarely seen consoles like the WonderSwan. The store also sells Nintendo Switch titles so check in to find something new at home or on the go.

Address: 734 12th Street, New Westminster

Phone: 604-544-5088

Facebook | Instagram

Games R Us is a video games and collectibles store in Surrey that also sells cards, comics, movies and toys. For the retro game collector, the shop offers GameCube titles like Mario Kart Double Dash, PlayStation 2 classics like Resident Evil 4, and even homebrew games. Drop by their Whalley location to pick up a title for your next game night.

Address: 13587 King George Blvd, Surrey

Phone: 778-395-7055

Facebook

Willow Video is not only one of the last remaining rental stores in North America, but they boast one of the biggest new and used video game sales offerings in the country. Visit them in Langley to expand your Xbox or Wii collection, or even purchase some Magic: The Gathering cards if you’re looking to change up what game you’re playing tonight.

Address: 19609 Willowbrook Drive, Langley

Phone: 604-530-5324

Facebook | Instagram

Mostly Games in Port Coquitlam is a great spot to visit for all your gaming and geeky needs. The Shaughnessy Street shop has a wide variety of games, strategy guides and merchandise, and also sells board games, DND books, and more. Go old school with an Atari 2600 or play contemporary with Nintendo Switch. Those and everything else in between can be found here.

Address: 2646 Shaughnessy Street, Port Coquitlam

Phone: 604-552-8055

Facebook | Instagram