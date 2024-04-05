Chung Chun Rice Dog to open New Westminster location

Late last year, Dished reported that Chung Chun Rice Dog was gearing up to open a new location in New Westminster. Now the grand opening date has been revealed, along with a pretty sweet promotion to get excited about.

The Korean-style hot dog chain will be selling all hot dogs for just $3.99 on its grand opening day, April 7. That means you can score one of these tasty treats for a pretty affordable price.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chungchun Rice Dog (@chungchun.ca)

Chung Chun was founded in Seoul in 2017 and has since opened multiple locations in BC.

The chain is best known for its Korean-style hotdogs made with glutinous rice flour. The batter is made fresh every day and then fermented for two hours, resulting in a super-flavourful and chewy dog, not entirely unlike a classic corn dog.

The dogs are rolled in everything from crispy ramen noodles to potato to chicken nuggets. You’re also given the option of sauces to dress your dog, like honey mustard, sweet chili, and wasabi mayo, just to name a few.

The new spot will be located right by the New Westminster Skytrain station, joining the likes of Chicko Chicken, The Spud Shack Fry Co., and North Noodle House.

However, there is still no word on when Chungchun will reopen its Richmond location after a Tesla N driver crashed through the front of the restaurant in October 2023.

Other spots for Korean-style hotdogs have not been doing as well, with Ssong’s Hotdog, Juicy & 88 Hotdog, and Basak Cafe all recently closed.

Address: Shops at New West — 800 Carnarvon Street, New Westminster

Instagram | Facebook

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok