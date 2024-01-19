Ssong's Hotdog and Juicy & 88 Hotdog have both quietly closed

Korean-style street hotdogs were all the rage in 2022 and 2023, but now it seems like the hype is dying, with two shops that served these tasty treats quietly closed.

Both Ssong’s Hotdog and Juicy & 88 Hotdog have closed their doors.

On Google, Juicy & 88 Hotdog, located at 1725 Robson Street in Vancouver, is listed as “permanently closed.” In addition, the restaurant’s website appears to have been deleted.

Ssong’s future seems to be more up in the air. The restaurant at 795 Jervis Street in Vancouver is listed as “Temporarily Closed” on Google, and its social media has been quiet since June 2023.

However, another Korean-style street hotdog restaurant, ChungChun, appears to be going strong, with the brand expanding into New Westminster in the near future.

