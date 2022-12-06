The absolute best places to get poutine in Vancouver

This French-Canadian specialty, composed of crispy French fries topped with chunks of fresh cheese curds and thick brown gravy, may hail from Quebec, but let’s face it, Vancouver dishes up some pretty sensational poutine renditions too.

From classic takes on the Quebecois dish to some serious reinventions, fast-food to sit-down establishments, these are our favourite places to head to whenever we’re craving a gravy-fry-cheese combination.

Specializing in the combination of gravy, cheese, and fries, Fritz is the one place you absolutely have to try when you’re craving a poutine. The fry house also has a large list of dips to indulge in as well, so don’t spare any expense.

Address: 718 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-684-0811

One of Vancouver’s best poutine houses is also actually pretty traditional. For an authentic Quebec taste, head to the second Davie Street poutine shop on this list. Even better still, La Belle has an amazingly varied menu, with varieties like Canadian Maple, Shepherd’s Pie, and the Newfie – it doesn’t get much more Canadian than that.



Address: 1215 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-569-1215

This Japanese cafe and restaurant tucked away in Marpole has some Japanese curry-inspired takes on the classic Quebec dish. Try the poutine with curry sauce or Hayashi sauce – it’s definitely not traditional, but it certainly is delicious.



Address: 1320 West 73rd Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-266-0066

Another one that decidedly falls into the category of “not traditional,” Tako – a Mexican-Korean taco joint – offers poutines in variations like Koreano (with kimchi and bulgogi), spicy pork, and BBQ short rib.



Address: 601 Expo Boulevard, Vancouver

Phone: 778-379-7010

Just around the corner from the Granville strip is Mean Poutine, a fast-food version of the Quebec classic. You can create your own ideal version of poutine here, with a range of toppings including mushrooms and green onions, or pick from its menu of both classic and experimental versions.



Address: 718 Nelson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-4351

This popular vegan joint has several locations around the city and also happens to have three different types of poutine. The Teem Poutine is a vegan take on the classic, with a savoury cashew miso gravy, house feta, and mozza, while the Philly Cheezesteak Poutine and Butter Chikkin Poutine are a little more on the experimental side.



Address: 4288 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-696-1010

Address: 12 Water Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-696-1111

Address: 1165 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-696-1165

As the name suggests New Westminster’s Spud Shack offers a variety of spud-focused dishes, including a range of poutines. Composed of starchy frites, squeaky cheese curds, and a rich gravy, the Original Poutine will speak to traditionalists, while Le Montreal with its smoked meat topping will appeal to carnivores. Don’t be put off by Spud Shack’s somewhat obscure location at the New West Sky-Train Station.

Address: 352-800 Carnarvon Street, New Westminster

Phone: 604-553-2582

Belgian Fries

Sure, they call them Belgian Fries, but at this Commercial Drive institution, the poutine is the real Canadian deal. This big, buzzy place on The Drive has a great patio in the summertime and a big menu that includes lots of poutine (and some other things, if you want).

Address: 1885 Commercial Drive

Phone: 604-253-4220

