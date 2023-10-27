FoodNewsFood News

Tesla "N" driver crashes into Richmond hot dog spot

Samantha Holomay
|
Oct 27 2023, 11:24 pm
Tesla "N" driver crashes into Richmond hot dog spot
Timothy Fan/Facebook

A Tesla crashed through the front of a restaurant on Westminster Highway and No. 3 Road in Richmond on Friday.

Images have circulated on social media of the car sitting inside the damaged restaurant, showing that the vehicle had a “N” decal on the back.

The crash occurred just before 11 am and BC Emergency Health Services confirmed one person was taken to the hospital.

“BCEHS received a call at 10:58 am today regarding a motor vehicle incident at No 3 Road and Westminster Highway in Richmond. Two ambulances responded to the scene, including an advanced life support unit. Paramedics cared for one patient who was transported to hospital in critical condition,” BCEHS said.

At this point, there’s no word on what caused the car to crash into the Korean-style hotdog restaurant, but Chung Chun Rice Hot Dog has been temporarily closed due to the crash.

The damage can be seen through online images of the scene and appears substantial.

​​

