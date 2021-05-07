Best Granville Island patios you need to visit this season

There’s always plenty to do when visiting Granville Island, including treating yourself to some serious patio time.

Most patios on Granville Island overlook False Creek, so you can take in the gorgeous views while relaxing on a patio with some good food and cold drinks.

Here are our picks for the best Granville Island patios.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Sandbar Seafood Restaurant (@the_sandbar) on May 13, 2018 at 8:01am PDT

The Sandbar’s patio is found on the second floor of the restaurant, resulting in an absolutely breath-taking view of False Creek. The Sandbar serves up seafood-inspired dishes for lunch and dinner daily, along with a weekend brunch.

Address: 1535 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-669-9030

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Popinavancouver (@popinavancouver) on Nov 11, 2018 at 12:47pm PST

Popina is putting a unique spin on fast food. You can’t miss their brightly coloured building complete with waterfront patio on the edge of Granville Island. They also have an Insta-worthy Puffcream dessert that you’ve got to try.

Address: 1691 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-7518

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dockside Restaurant (@docksidevancouver)

You can dine in style at Dockside’s beautiful patio. You can take in the sights and sounds of the False Creek inlet while indulging in Dockside’s extensive breakfast, lunch, or dinner menus.

Address: 1253 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-685-7070

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridges Restaurant (@bridgesvancouver) on Aug 26, 2018 at 8:36am PDT

This is one of the largest patios in the Vancouver area with one of the best views. Not to mention, Bridges also has two patios with two different menus. That means you’ll have to try both amazing patios throughout the summer.

Address: 1696 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-687-4400

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Vancouver Fish Company (@vanfishco)

One of the many go-to places for seafood on Granville Island. Their dinner menu has everything from crab to lobster that can all be enjoyed from the patio. If you can’t decide on just one thing, they also offer massive seafood platters. Did we mention they have a 12-page beverage menu?

Address: 1517 Anderson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-3474

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaisereck Delicatessen (@kaisereckdelicatessen)

This German deli is one of our favourite vendors at the Granville Island Public Market. In addition to boasting a great menu of Brätwurst, currywurst, and perogies, Kaisereck has a great patio where you can sit down and sip some German brews.

Address: Granville Island Public Market – 1689 Johnston Street #114, Vancouver

Phone: 604-685-8810

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Off The Tracks (@offthetracksbistro)

This contemporary espresso bar and bistro has a cute patio dotted with colourful flowers. It’s not a waterfront space but its location (tucked into Railspur Avenue) is a great people-watching destination.

Address: 1363 Railspur Alley, Vancouver

Phone: 604-689-8700

Instagram

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

With files from Kassidie Cornell and Hanna McLean