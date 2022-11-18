Metro Vancouver, prepare your appetites because a new spot for Korean street dogs is set to open its doors soon.

Global brand Chung Chun, which was founded in Seoul in 2017, already has two locations in BC but has just revealed that a new Burnaby location is in the works.

The new Chung Chun location will be at 4428 Beresford Street, just across the street from Metrotown and easily accessible by SkyTrain.

Known for its loaded Korean-style hotdogs, Chung Chun’s creations are made with glutinous rice flour. The batter is made fresh every day and then goes through a two-hour fermentation process, resulting in a super flavourful and chewy battered dog, not entirely unlike a classic corn dog.

Flavours include dogs rolled in everything from crispy ramen noodles to potato to chicken nuggets. You’re also given the option of sauces to dress your dog, with options like honey mustard, sweet chili, and wasabi mayo, just to name a few.

Chung Chun has two other existing locations in the province: one in the West End at 1795 Robson Street, and one at 6020 No. 3 Road in Richmond.

The brand also operates 200 branches in Korea, Australia, America, China, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

For the Burnaby location’s grand opening, Chung Chun will be offering a $2.99 deal on all of its hot dogs for the first two per person – after that, you’ll have to pay full price.

It hasn’t shared an exact opening date yet, so stay tuned for more details.

Chung Chun – Burnaby

Address: 4428 Beresford Street, Burnaby

Instagram