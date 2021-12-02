If you’re looking to make your festive season truly merry and bright, look no further than these locations where Christmas lights are the main attraction.

After all, nothing says Christmas quite like thousands of tiny twinkling lights does it?

Here are 11 places to see some of the Metro Vancouver’s best and brightest displays.

What: St. Paul’s Foundation’s massive light display outside of St. Paul’s Hospital has been an annual Christmastime tradition and fundraising campaign since 1998. The 4,000 feet of sparkling lights and hundreds of shining stars recognizing the support of generous donors will shine nightly on Burrard Street until January 7, 2022.

Lights of Hope raises funds for equipment, life-saving research, community programs, and other essential services at St. Paul’s as well as other Providence Health Care hospitals and long-term care homes in BC.

When: Now until January 7, 2022

Time: Nightly

Where: St. Paul’s Hospital – 1081 Burrard Street, Vancouver

What: Surrey Holiday Lights is an indoor and outdoor light and music festival that will take place at Surrey Civic Plaza. The dazzling experience is highlighted by the holiday lights tent, which features different illuminated exhibitions, a canopy of holiday lights, and plenty of photo opportunities. The outdoor Snowflake Stage and the indoor North Pole stage will feature live music throughout the day as well.

Children will also be able to take photos with Santa, although they’ll be positioned and angled so that they can keep a safe distance. Visitors looking to do some shopping can also check out the Holiday Market, which will showcase boutique artisans, Christmas crafts, and Indigenous artists. And if you’re in need of some hot beverages or delicious food, check out the Enchanted Eats area, which has some of Surrey’s best food trucks, treats, and gourmet hot chocolate and coffee.

When: Now until January 2, 2022

Time: 4 to 10 pm daily

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450-104 Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: Available online

What: Lumagica is described as a “festive light extravaganza” that will take place at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds in Surrey. The experience is highlighted by a 1 km light walk meant to capture the spirit of the holidays. Visitors are transported through a light tunnel to Gingerbread Lane, light forests, and a magical North Pole Village.

Organizers say that Lumagica includes over 120 features and ornaments, interactive displays, animations, and photo opportunities. There’s also a festive marketplace that will feature live entertainment, warm drinks and tasty treats, and holiday gifts.

When: December 3 to 30, 2021

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Cloverdale Fairgrounds – 17607-17905 62 Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Tickets start at $16, available online

What: The magical Canyon Lights attraction is making its return to the Capilano Suspension Bridge Park for the 2021 holiday season. The famed suspension bridge will be glowing, and the canyon floor underneath it will be illuminated with lights from below, creating an enchanting winter wonderland.

Visitors will be able to venture through a rainforest decorated with holiday lights and see the eight tallest Christmas trees in the world. Not to mention, part of the park will light up with its Insta-worthy “Arc de Lumina” light tunnel.

When: Now until January 23, 2022

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: Vallea Lumina is an enchanting outdoor experience that is just a 10-minute drive from Whistler Village. Immerse yourself in a natural landscape that’s been transformed with lights, sounds, videos, and art as you wander through the woods on your journey.

The 1.5 km undulating trail can take visitors between 50 to 80 minutes to explore. You can get your tickets online in advance. For the winter season, the first showtimes of the night will happen at 6 pm. During the holiday season, shows will begin at 5 pm.

When: Now until April 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Cougar Mountain Basecamp, Whistler

Tickets: Online, $29.99

What: Vancouver’s most wholesome and nostalgic holiday activity has officially returned to Stanley Park for the holidays. The Stanley Park Christmas Train, also called Bright Nights, will be humming along its tracks, and you can experience the magic of millions of twinkling lights in the festive forest. Firefighter volunteers are busy setting up the Bright Nights display in the plaza, and they will be getting donations for the Burn Fund.

When: Now until January 2, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Stanley Park, Vancouver

Admission: Tickets available online, $13 for train tickets and Christmas train tickets available on Ticketleader, from $6-$12

What: This December, the PNE will transform the park into PNE WinterLights, a unique and whimsical holiday drive-thru. The experience will include stunning lights, special holiday characters and winter creatures, live performers, and some tasty seasonal food offerings.

Specifically, this year’s installation will feature two light tunnels, a snowglobe village filled with live dancers, and nine different “lands” each with unique themes. The drive-thru will also have a special radio broadcast throughout the experience that visitors can tune into from their vehicle.

When: December 3 to 5, 9 to 12, 16 to 23, and 26 to 31, 2021

Time: 4:30 to 10:30 pm

Where: The Pacific National Exhibition — 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online, starting at $42

What: The 2021 Glow Gardens in Langley is back this holiday season. You can drive through illuminated tunnels and see towering light sculptures from the coziness of your car. You’ll go on a 20-minute long journey through gardens of twinkling lights at a pace that will make you feel like you’re driving in a parade. Plus, you can order one of their iconic light-bulb-shaped Glow Cups to sip on while you cruise.

When: Now until January 1, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Darvonda Nurseries – 6690 216 Street, Langley

Tickets: $29.99 per vehicle

What: More than 15 acres of the grounds at VanDusen Botanical Garden will be dripping with magical lights and filled with holiday decor. Expect to find plenty of your favourite holiday treats for sale, too, as you wander the illuminated paths of the gardens. This year, there’s a new illuminated rose garden display where the garden stewards used their artistry to “reawaken” the garden. Capacity for the event will be limited and proof of vaccination will be required.

When: Now until January 3, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online only, $17.50 for adults

What: Lights at Lafarge returns this year with modifications to adhere to current provincial health orders and public safety. This year’s winter lights display have been adjusted to create two walking loops within Town Centre Park to enjoy. Organizers are also encouraging people to visit during off-peak hours (before 6 pm and after 8 p), come during weekdays, and to avoid the week of December 20 to 26 where the park may be busier.

When: Now until January 31, 2022

Where: Town Centre Park – 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Cost: Free

What: Burnaby Village comes alive with the Christmas spirit this holiday season, transformed into a winter wonderland featuring gorgeous twinkling lights, festive-themed displays, seasonal entertainment and activities, and even a Christmas carousel.

When: Now until January 3, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Burnaby Village Museum — 6501 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: Free admission, Carousel Rides $2.65 each