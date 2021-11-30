Holiday cheer becomes Christmas fear at Cougar Creek's House of Horrors

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Cougar Creek’s House of Horrors, known for their elaborate haunted houses, are turning their attention to Christmas cheer. But, based on the event description for Xmas of Chaos it sounds more like Christmas fear.

The live horror experience features actors, animatronics, a sadistic Santa, psycho snowmen and evil elves. Cougar Creek organizers believe that they’re the only Christmas themed haunt in Canada.

If eggnog and Hallmark movies don’t do it for you, this might just be what you’re looking for.

Xmas of Chaos is a live theatre experience, which features scares and fun attractions.

This year there’s an all-new experience called the Coffin Ride which sounds pretty self-explanatory, but according to Cougar Creek, “Santa’s sleigh is stolen and taken on a fantastical joyride!”

Cougar Creek warns that the experience is too scary for children under 14, and anyone under 12 needs to be accompanied by someone 18 or older.

Guests will also need to show proof that they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19.

“It’s silly, it’s funny, it’s spooky, it’s full of holiday cheer and, best of all, it’s really good fun,” said owner Chris Pershick in an email to Daily Hive.

When: December 3 – 23, 2021

Time: Various options between 6-10 pm

Where: 12530 72nd Avenue, Surrey, BC

Tickets: Online