Enchanting holiday lights and music festival opens in Metro Vancouver this November

An enchanting holiday festival is slated for Metro Vancouver starting this November.

Surrey Holiday Lights is an indoor and outdoor light and music festival that will take place at Surrey Civic Plaza.

The dazzling experience is highlighted by the holiday lights tent, which features different illuminated exhibitions, including The North Pole, the Taj Mahal, and a gingerbread village. There will also be a canopy of holiday lights, making for plenty of photo opportunities.

Another visual attraction at the festival is an Outdoor Snowflake Stage located near Surrey’s iconic 60-foot-tall Christmas Tree. The stage is accompanied by a Tunnel of Light, reindeer, polar bears, and other illuminated features, creating a winter wonderland of its own. Both the outdoor Snowflake Stage and the indoor North Pole stage will feature live music throughout the day as well.

Children will also be able to take photos with Santa, although they’ll be positioned and angled so that they can keep a safe distance.

Visitors looking to do some shopping can also check out the Holiday Market, which will showcase boutique artisans, Christmas crafts, and Indigenous artists.

And if you’re in need of some hot beverages or delicious food, check out the Enchanted Eats area, which has some of Surrey’s best food trucks, treats, and gourmet hot chocolate and coffee.

Surrey Holiday Lights will run from November 25, 2021, to January 2, 2022, at the Surrey Civic Plaza from 4 to 10 pm daily. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, November 5 at 10 am and can be purchased online. The first 1,000 tickets sold will receive 40% off with the code HOLIDAY40.

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450-104 Avenue, Surrey

Time: 4 to 10 pm daily

When: November 25, 2021, to January 2, 2022

Tickets: Available online starting November 5 (first 1,000 tickets sold can use HOLIDAY40 for 40% off admission)

Daily Hive is a proud media partner of Surrey Holiday Lights