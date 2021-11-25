TransLink deploys 9 reindeer buses for the Christmas season (PHOTOS)

Metro Vancouver’s public transit authority is bringing back some much-needed Christmas cheer with the redeployment of its Reindeer Bus fleet.

A total of nine TransLink buses have been completely decked out with holiday lights and the distinctive antlers, big red nose, and eyes of the reindeer for the front of the vehicles. The buses are each named after the nine reindeer that guide Santa’s sleigh: Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen, and Rudolph.

The super-sized reindeer bus fleet is also returning this year. Prior to the pandemic, TransLink deployed just one or two buses each holiday season.

The routes the reindeer buses will travel on will vary each day based on scheduling in each bus depot. The public is encouraged to include the hashtag #ReindeerBus for their sightings of the special buses.

“The past 18 months have been incredibly challenging with the pandemic, wildfires, and floods, so really we hope the reindeer buses bring smiles to people’s faces during these difficult times,” said TransLink spokesperson Tina Lovgreen during a media event this morning.

She adds that the buses are decorated each year on a volunteer basis by the maintenance crews of TransLink subsidiary Coast Mountain Bus Company (CMBC).

This now continues CMBC’s tradition for 36 years, which serves to not only spread joy amongst bus passengers and passersby but continues their charitable initiative.

The Reindeer Bus fleet supports TransLink’s annual Toys for Tots initiative of collecting toys and cash donations from staff. All of this goes towards the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau’s distribution to low-income families who may not be able to afford to buy toys for their young children.

Over the decades, the initiative has collected a total of near 87,000 toys and over $50,000.

Anyone who would like to donate to Toys for Tots can drop off unwrapped toys from now until December 14, 2021, at the following locations:

Compass Customer Service Centre outside of Stadium–Chinatown Station

SkyTrain Customer Assistance Counter at Commercial–Broadway

Leave them with SeaBus staff at Waterfront or Lonsdale Quay SeaBus terminals