Canucks fans pack into playoff watch parties across Metro Vancouver

May 13 2024, 8:39 pm
Daniel Chai/Daily Hive


The Vancouver Canucks are rolling along in their push for Stanley Cup playoff glory, and fans across the region are coming together to cheer them on.

Several Metro Vancouver cities are hosting free Canucks playoff watch parties, and the energy every time the team scores is absolutely electric.

To get you pumped for the Canucks’ next game against the Edmonton Oilers, here are some of the best photos from these community playoff viewing parties. Don’t forget to bring a towel!

Oak Meadows Park in Vancouver

Vancouver Canucks

@lennynanzhou/X

PoCo Community Centre in Port Coquitlam

City of Port Coquitlam

@CityofPoco/X

Social Heart Plaza in Delta

City of Delta

@CityofDeltaBC/X

The Shipyards in North Vancouver

City of North Vancouver

Daniel Chai/Daily Hive

Rosemary Brown Recreation Centre in Burnaby

City of Burnaby

@burnabyparksrec/X

Greg Moore Youth Centre in Maple Ridge

City of Maple Ridge

@yourmapleridge/X

The Abbotsford Centre

The Abbotsford Centre

@AbbeyCentre/X

