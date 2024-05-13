Canucks fans pack into playoff watch parties across Metro Vancouver



Good Co. Bars is your home for the playoffs! Enjoy $5 beers, prizes, a full game-day experience, and the best atmosphere to catch the game. Join us at any of our five locations.

The Vancouver Canucks are rolling along in their push for Stanley Cup playoff glory, and fans across the region are coming together to cheer them on.

Several Metro Vancouver cities are hosting free Canucks playoff watch parties, and the energy every time the team scores is absolutely electric.

To get you pumped for the Canucks’ next game against the Edmonton Oilers, here are some of the best photos from these community playoff viewing parties. Don’t forget to bring a towel!

Kicking off Game 3 at the Oak Meadows Park watch party! Love seeing all the Canucks fans coming together to support our team as they take on Edmonton tonight. Let’s hear it loud and clear: Go Canucks Go! 💙🏒 pic.twitter.com/7JCxNq8EEk — Mayor Ken Sim (@KenSimCity) May 13, 2024