10 best Vancouver food events to check out in March

It’s March! Finally!

We’ve made it through the two longest months of the year (it doesn’t even matter that February is short, it still passes slowly) and we’ve finally entered the Month of the Beginning of Spring (aka March).

This month, there’s a fresh lineup of food and drink-related events happening in Vancouver that have us salivating for warmer weather.

From a collaborative dinner series to beer festivals to food truck parties, the city’s lineup of events is finally beginning to pick up again, just in time for the spring thaw.

Here are some of the highlights happening this month.

One-Time Events

Vancouver Fish Company Dinner Series with JoieFarm Winery

A brand new collaborative dinner series is set to start at The Vancouver Fish Company this month, with the first installment taking place on Thursday, March 2. Alongside JoieFarm Winery, the restaurant will host a four-course food and wine pairing experience for up to 70 ticketholders. The event will highlight The Vancouver Fish Company’s dedication to sustainable practices and showcase some of the best that BC has to offer.

When: Thursday, March 2 at 6 pm

Where: The Vancouver Fish Company Restaurant & Bar, 1517 Anderson Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $199 per person

The BC Beer & Beverage Festival, produced by Fraser Valley Exhibition Centre, takes place on Friday, March 17 at the TRADEX. With over 50 local craft breweries, cideries, and wineries from throughout the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland to discover, you’re bound to find a new favourite to raise a glass with. General admission for the event includes sampling tokens, a souvenir cup, and all the concerts. VIP admission is also available and tickets are on sale now.

When: March 17, 2023

Time: 4 to 5 pm (VIP Tasting Hour), 5 to 8 pm (General Tastings)

Where: TRADEX Trade and Exhibition Centre – 1190 Cornell Street, Abbotsford

Tickets: $29.99 to $59.99 in advance, purchase online

Canada’s one and only vegan market is returning to East Vancouver this month, and there are lots for foodies and shoppers to discover. The Vegan Market, hosted by Peaces, is happening on Thursday, March 23 at the Waldorf Hotel. The plant-based food-fuelled party invites guests to enjoy a drink while you shop from local plant-based businesses. There will be a bunch of brands to explore both inside and outside the hotel.

When: March 23, 2023

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Waldorf Hotel, 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Minimum donation of $2 or canned goods, clothing, or pet food. Children are free.

Pastrami and Beer night with Mensch. Jewish Delicatessen and Faculty Brewing

Earlier this year, one of Vancouver’s finest Jewish delis announced it would be making a comeback after nearly three years of silence. Now, Mensch. Jewish Delicatessen has returned to the Vancouver events scene, with catering services and pop-ups happening around the city. First up on its exciting roster of events is a one-night-only pop-up happening at Faculty Brewing on March 1. The Pastrami and Beer night will feature Mensch.’s absolutely iconic slow-brined, smoked, and hand-cut New York-style hot pastrami sandwich. ** Note: This event is now sold out, but stay tuned for more pop-ups from Mensch.

When: March 1 at 6 pm and 7:30 pm

Where: Faculty Brewing, 1830 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $16 (max. of two per order

Recurring events Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival Food Truck Wars 2023 The beginning of food truck season is nearly upon us, and there’s one event we’re particularly excited about: The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival’s Food Truck Wars. The three-day event pits some of Metro Vancouver’s best food trucks against each other for a battle of the best, with trophies in several categories up for grabs, including Best International and Best Between the Buns. Returning for its second year this spring, the Food Truck Wars event will run from Friday, March 31 to Sunday, April 2, and will take place at the Langley Campus of Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU). When: Friday, March 31, from 4 pm to 9 pm, Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, from 11 am to 8 pm

Where: KPU Langley Campus, 20901 Langley Bypass, Langley

Tickets: By donation Vancouver Cocktail Week View this post on Instagram A post shared by L’ABATTOIR (@labattoir_van) From March 5 to 11, Vancouver Cocktail Week will be sweeping through the city with week-long celebrations of the city’s cocktail culture and community. Hosted and organized by The Alchemist Magazine, Vancouver Cocktail Week features special events, including dinners and bar takeovers, at establishments around the city. Events will be happening at spots including L’Abattoir, Bar Susu, Botanist, Mount Pleasant Vintage & Provisions, and more. When: March 5 to 11

Where: Various locations around the city

Tickets: Online Taste of the Tri-Cities Taste of the Tri-Cities is a celebration highlighting all the fantastic eateries located in the Tri-City area (Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, and Port Moody). The annual festival kicked off on February 17 and runs for almost an entire month, until Sunday, March 12. Similar to the Lower Mainland’s other dining festivals, Taste of the Tri-Cities features participating restaurants, breweries, distilleries, cafes, and more, offering special set menus, exclusive discounts, take-out features, and other offerings exclusive to the festival period. This year, dozens of local spots are participating, including Delish Gluten Free Bakery, Bar + Restaurant Nellos, BjornBar Bakery, House of Tofu Soup & Grill Express, On & Off Kitchen and Bar, and more. When: Now until Sunday, March 12

Where: Various locations Bite of Burnaby Bite of Burnaby is a month-long event that aims to support the city’s diverse dining establishments by offering special, affordably priced menus at participating restaurants. From March 1 to 31, the restaurants included in the festival will offer set menus ranging from $10 to $60. Check out the event’s website for the full list of participating restaurants. When: March 1 to 31

Where: Various locations Dine Around Delta Dine Around Delta will highlight participating restaurants, cafes, breweries, and more in the Metro Vancouver community. The annual festival kicks off on March 3 this year, running until March 19, and will include dining establishments in Ladner, Tsawwassen, and North Delta. Participating restaurants will offer guests either a $25, $35, or $45 fixed-price menu. See the event’s website for a full list of participating restaurants. When: March 3 to 19

Where: Various locations