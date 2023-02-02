The beginning of food truck season is nearly upon us, and there’s one event we’re particularly excited about: The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival’s Food Truck Wars.

The three-day event pits some of Metro Vancouver’s best food trucks against each other for a battle of the best, with trophies in several categories up for grabs, including Best International and Best Between the Buns.

Returning for its second year this spring, the Food Truck Wars event will run from Friday, March 31 to Sunday, April 2 and will take place at the Langley Campus of Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU).

To amp up our excitement even more, organizers have just released the full roster of vendors that will be participating this year, with some serious culinary heavy hitters.

From Vancouver legend Hunky Bills’ perogies to Mom’s Grilled Cheese to Rocky Point Ice Cream, the event will be offering a little bit of everything for every kind of appetite and craving.

Here’s the full list of all 43 food trucks participating this year.

Admission will be by donation in support of the KPU Alumni Association and BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival Food Truck Wars 2023

When: Friday, March 31, from 4 pm to 9 pm, Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, from 11 am to 8 pm

Where: KPU Langley Campus, 20901 Langley Bypass, Langley

Tickets: By donation

