Discover over 50 local brewers at new beer festival launching St. Patrick's Day

Fraser Valley’s newest celebration of everything beer and beverage launches in Abbotsford next month, and they’re inviting some acclaimed musical acts to help kick things off.

The BC Beer & Beverage Festival, produced by Fraser Valley Exhibition Centre, takes place on Friday, March 17 at the TRADEX.

With over 50 local craft breweries, cideries and wineries from throughout the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland to discover, you’re bound to find a new favourite to raise a glass with.

General admission for the event includes sampling tokens, a souvenir cup, and all the concerts. VIP admission is also available and tickets are on sale now.

Headlining the first BC Beer & Beverage Festival are a pair of acclaimed Vancouver-based groups that are sure to bring the party vibes to the TRADEX.

Juno nominees Five Alarm Funk are an eight-piece band known for their catchy rhythms, horns, and gang-chant vocals. The group has performed on four continents and released six studio albums during their hard-funking 19-year career. Five Alarm Funk also collaborated with Fred Penner in 2022 for the song titled, “The Band Came Back.”

World-renowned fusion group Delhi 2 Dublin is also performing at BC Beer & Beverage Festival. Since forming in 2006, Delhi 2 Dublin has developed their own decisive genre they refer to as “Subcontinental Pop,” bringing their South Asian influences to Western pop music. The group has performed in front of tens of thousands on concert stages throughout the world, from Glastonbury to Burning Man.

BC Beer & Beverage Festival will also feature experiential elements, delicious food offerings, arcade games, and an Irish Band to keep the St. Patrick’s Day festivities going.

When: March 17, 2023

Time: 4 to 5 pm (VIP Tasting Hour), 5 to 8 pm (General Tastings)

Where: TRADEX Trade and Exhibition Centre – 1190 Cornell Street, Abbotsford

Tickets: $29.99 to $59.99 in advance, purchase online