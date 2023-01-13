The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Wars are officially returning this spring

We may be knee-deep in our winter blues at the moment but that doesn’t mean we can’t start thinking about spring and the beginning of food truck season.

To kick off the season this year, the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival is bringing back its legendary Food Truck Wars Event – a three-day event that pits some of Metro Vancouver’s best food trucks against each other for a battle of the best.

Returning for its second year this spring, the Food Truck Wars will run from Friday, March 31 to Sunday, April 2 and will take place at the Langley Campus of Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU).

The event will feature 45 food trucks every single day, which will be competing for several trophies and “best of” titles.

This year, several categories will be returning, as well as two new ones:

Best Between the Buns

Best Fusion

Best International

Best Plant-Based

Best Meat Sweats

Best Sweet Treat

New this year:

Best In Show! (Best Taste, Customer Service, Presentation, And Design)

Best Bang for your Buck

In addition to giving the food vendors a chance to flex some culinary muscle, the event also gives guests a chance to try the best of the best.

This year, there will also be a lineup of live music and entertainers, a local marketplace, and site-wide beer provided by the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival in conjunction with KPU’s Brew program.

Admission will be by donation and will be in support of the KPU Alumni Association and BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

The full lineup of food vendors and trucks will be announced in early February, so stay tuned for more details.

Tickets are now on sale.

Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival Food Truck Wars 2023

When: Friday, March 31 from 4 pm to 9 pm, Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2 from 11 am to 8 pm

Where: KPU Langley Campus, 20901 Langley Bypass, Langley

Tickets: By donation