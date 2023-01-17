FoodFood EventsFood NewsSpecials & Deals

Mensch Jewish Delicatessen is making a comeback

Jan 17 2023, 11:04 pm
Mensch Jewish Delicatessen is making a comeback
Mensch Jewish Delicatessen is making a comeback in the form of catering and events, and we couldn’t be more thrilled.

The concept is known for its fantastic eats such as pastrami and beet-cured lox, to name just a few.

Most recently, the deli has operated in a pop-up format. But we haven’t heard much since April 2020 when the concept’s social channels went largely quiet.

Mensch is officially kicking off its new service on February 1, 2023, with delivery available in Vancouver, Burnaby, and Richmond.

The business will be offering all the deli staples like chopped liver, matzo ball soup, latkes, potato salad, and Mensch’s signature full sour pickles.

The events oriented-delivery service also teased holiday features and special pop-ups in the future.

To check out the full menu and pre-order for your next dinner party or special celebration, head here.

