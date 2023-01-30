There’s something about February that gives us just a whiff of optimism.

Maybe it’s the fact that the month’s arrival feels hard-won (did anyone else feel like January had 178 days in it?) or that it inches us one step closer to spring, but February feels like the breath of fresh air we need after a long January.

This month, Valentine’s Day means plenty of romantic (and anti-romance) dinners are happening around the city, but there’s also an East Van beer fest and a community Japanese festival, plus a cocktail pop-up featuring a top-notch bar from Singapore.

Here are our picks for the best food events happening in Vancouver this February.

One-Time Events

Powell Street Festival Society is hosting the new Setsubun festival at Oppenheimer Park on Sunday, February 5. The free event will feature live performances, a community meal, and more. Setsubun, which translates to “seasonal division,” refers to the day just before the first day of spring in the traditional Japanese calendar. Celebrations on the eve of Risshun traditionally include throwing roasted soybeans to ward off evil spirits and eating roasted soybeans to bring good luck for the year. A shared community meal of Japanese Curry Rice and hot apple cider will also be served during the free event.

When: February 5, 2023

Time: 11:30 am to 2:30 pm

Where: Oppenheimer Park – 400 Powell Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

Il Centro’s East Van Beer Tasting Event

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver’s Italian Cultural Centre (@ilcentrovan)

This month, the Italian Cultural Centre is hosting a beer event highlighting brews from several local breweries. East Van Brewing, Luppolo Brew Company, Container Brewing, and Powell Brewery will be participating, allowing guests to try 16 different craft beers. The beers will also be paired with appetizers, including empanadas, fried chicken with cornbread, and panzerotti.

When: Thursday, February 9 from 7 pm to 10 pm

Where: Il Centro — 3075 Slocan Street Vancouver

Tickets: $62.55

On Valentine’s Day, ticket holders can head into participating IKEA locations across Canada and enjoy an affordable date night with two three-course meals for just $39.99. Each adult ticket includes a starter, main, dessert, and mocktail. Tickets are on sale now.

When: February 14

Where: Participating Ikea locations

Anniversary Party at Studio Brewing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Studio Brewing (@studiobrewing)

On Saturday, February 25, head to Studio Brewing to celebrate the brewery’s second anniversary with a big bash. A bratwurst pop-up, live music, and street party will accompany Studio’s lager line-up for what is bound to be a great time.

When: Saturday, February 25

Where: Studio Brewing — 5792 Beresford Street, Burnaby

Recurring events La Poutine Week The annual celebration of all things fries, cheese, gravy, and more will take place in cities across Canada from February 1 to 14 this year – making the name a bit of a misnomer, as it will happen over two weeks instead of one. If this is the first time you’re hearing about La Poutine Week, here are the basics: restaurants across the country, from the West Coast to the East Coast, will participate in the festival by signing up and offering their best versions of the classic Canadian dish. The list of participating restaurants for this year have just been announced on the event’s website. When: February 1 to 14

Where: Various restaurants Manhattan Bar Collaboration Pop-Up at Botanist View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairmont Pacific Rim (@fairmontpacific) The award-winning Singapore cocktail bar, Manhattan, will be joining the Fairmont Pacific Rim’s Botanist team for two nights of sensory cocktail-paired dinners. Chef Hector Laguna of Botanist will pair a six-course tasting menu with three feature Manhattan cocktails and three by Jeff Savage, also of Botanist. Those who miss this experience can head to the hotel’s Lobby Lounge and RawBar the following night on February 9 to try out some special Manhattan-created cocktails. When: February 7 and 8

Where: Botanist, Fairmont Pacific Rim — 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver Lunar New Year Chef’s Omakase at The Lobby Lounge and RawBar Celebrate Lunar New Year at the Fairmont Pacific Rim’s Lobby Lounge and RawBar with a special omakase experience. For two dates in February, acclaimed sushi chef Masayoshi Baba will be offering a selection of nigiri, sashimi, local uni don, and more. Tickets are $95 per person, with several time slots available. When: Wednesday, February 1, and Thursday, February 2

Where: The Lobby Lounge and RawBar — 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: $95 per person Foodie Virtual Market A market featuring tons of local food and drink vendors is set to take place this month, and you can shop from it completely online. The Foodie Virtual Market, hosted by Got Craft Market, will highlight dozens of local food and drink vendors for a special Valentine’s Day edition. The market will be open to shop 24/7 during the specific market dates, and anything bought can then either be shipped for a flat rate or picked up curbside for free. When: Thursday, February 2 to Sunday, February 5

Where: Online The BC Ale Trail’s new Tasting Passports The BC Ale Trail, in collaboration with Translink’s Dine the Line, is launching five tasting passports throughout Metro Vancouver. Starting this month, folks can head to 64 different participating spots for a stamp and a chance to win some great prize packages by embarking on five self-guided adventures. This initiative runs all through February and encourages patrons to roll car-free and support local businesses we know and love and discover new spots we haven’t tried yet by using TransLink to get around. When: Through February

Where: Various locations

One of the city’s most unique date experiences is back, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Nights at the Aquarium, the exclusive dining experience at the Vancouver Aquarium, is happening on Saturday, February 11, and Tuesday, February 14. The popular event offers guests a chance to dine among the over 65,000 animals at the aquarium. Guests will be able to enjoy a three-course meal (which includes Aburi albacore, braised beef short rib, or cast iron seared sablefish) prepared by the aquarium’s culinary team.

When: February 11 and 14, 2023

Time: 7 to 10 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Tickets: From $150 per person ($120 for members), purchase online