14 best Vancouver food events to check out in February
There’s something about February that gives us just a whiff of optimism.
Maybe it’s the fact that the month’s arrival feels hard-won (did anyone else feel like January had 178 days in it?) or that it inches us one step closer to spring, but February feels like the breath of fresh air we need after a long January.
This month, Valentine’s Day means plenty of romantic (and anti-romance) dinners are happening around the city, but there’s also an East Van beer fest and a community Japanese festival, plus a cocktail pop-up featuring a top-notch bar from Singapore.
Here are our picks for the best food events happening in Vancouver this February.
One-Time Events
Setsubun festival
Powell Street Festival Society is hosting the new Setsubun festival at Oppenheimer Park on Sunday, February 5. The free event will feature live performances, a community meal, and more. Setsubun, which translates to “seasonal division,” refers to the day just before the first day of spring in the traditional Japanese calendar. Celebrations on the eve of Risshun traditionally include throwing roasted soybeans to ward off evil spirits and eating roasted soybeans to bring good luck for the year. A shared community meal of Japanese Curry Rice and hot apple cider will also be served during the free event.
When: February 5, 2023
Time: 11:30 am to 2:30 pm
Where: Oppenheimer Park – 400 Powell Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Il Centro’s East Van Beer Tasting Event
This month, the Italian Cultural Centre is hosting a beer event highlighting brews from several local breweries. East Van Brewing, Luppolo Brew Company, Container Brewing, and Powell Brewery will be participating, allowing guests to try 16 different craft beers. The beers will also be paired with appetizers, including empanadas, fried chicken with cornbread, and panzerotti.
When: Thursday, February 9 from 7 pm to 10 pm
Where: Il Centro — 3075 Slocan Street Vancouver
Tickets: $62.55
Valentine’s Day Dinner at Ikea
On Valentine’s Day, ticket holders can head into participating IKEA locations across Canada and enjoy an affordable date night with two three-course meals for just $39.99. Each adult ticket includes a starter, main, dessert, and mocktail. Tickets are on sale now.
When: February 14
Where: Participating Ikea locations
Anniversary Party at Studio Brewing
On Saturday, February 25, head to Studio Brewing to celebrate the brewery’s second anniversary with a big bash. A bratwurst pop-up, live music, and street party will accompany Studio’s lager line-up for what is bound to be a great time.
When: Saturday, February 25
Where: Studio Brewing — 5792 Beresford Street, Burnaby
Recurring events
La Poutine Week
The annual celebration of all things fries, cheese, gravy, and more will take place in cities across Canada from February 1 to 14 this year – making the name a bit of a misnomer, as it will happen over two weeks instead of one. If this is the first time you’re hearing about La Poutine Week, here are the basics: restaurants across the country, from the West Coast to the East Coast, will participate in the festival by signing up and offering their best versions of the classic Canadian dish. The list of participating restaurants for this year have just been announced on the event’s website.
When: February 1 to 14
Where: Various restaurants
Manhattan Bar Collaboration Pop-Up at Botanist
The award-winning Singapore cocktail bar, Manhattan, will be joining the Fairmont Pacific Rim’s Botanist team for two nights of sensory cocktail-paired dinners. Chef Hector Laguna of Botanist will pair a six-course tasting menu with three feature Manhattan cocktails and three by Jeff Savage, also of Botanist. Those who miss this experience can head to the hotel’s Lobby Lounge and RawBar the following night on February 9 to try out some special Manhattan-created cocktails.
When: February 7 and 8
Where: Botanist, Fairmont Pacific Rim — 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver
Lunar New Year Chef’s Omakase at The Lobby Lounge and RawBar
Celebrate Lunar New Year at the Fairmont Pacific Rim’s Lobby Lounge and RawBar with a special omakase experience. For two dates in February, acclaimed sushi chef Masayoshi Baba will be offering a selection of nigiri, sashimi, local uni don, and more. Tickets are $95 per person, with several time slots available.
When: Wednesday, February 1, and Thursday, February 2
Where: The Lobby Lounge and RawBar — 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver
Tickets: $95 per person
Foodie Virtual Market
A market featuring tons of local food and drink vendors is set to take place this month, and you can shop from it completely online. The Foodie Virtual Market, hosted by Got Craft Market, will highlight dozens of local food and drink vendors for a special Valentine’s Day edition. The market will be open to shop 24/7 during the specific market dates, and anything bought can then either be shipped for a flat rate or picked up curbside for free.
When: Thursday, February 2 to Sunday, February 5
Where: Online
The BC Ale Trail’s new Tasting Passports
The BC Ale Trail, in collaboration with Translink’s Dine the Line, is launching five tasting passports throughout Metro Vancouver. Starting this month, folks can head to 64 different participating spots for a stamp and a chance to win some great prize packages by embarking on five self-guided adventures. This initiative runs all through February and encourages patrons to roll car-free and support local businesses we know and love and discover new spots we haven’t tried yet by using TransLink to get around.
When: Through February
Where: Various locations
Nights at the Aquarium
One of the city’s most unique date experiences is back, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Nights at the Aquarium, the exclusive dining experience at the Vancouver Aquarium, is happening on Saturday, February 11, and Tuesday, February 14. The popular event offers guests a chance to dine among the over 65,000 animals at the aquarium. Guests will be able to enjoy a three-course meal (which includes Aburi albacore, braised beef short rib, or cast iron seared sablefish) prepared by the aquarium’s culinary team.
When: February 11 and 14, 2023
Time: 7 to 10 pm
Where: Vancouver Aquarium – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver
Tickets: From $150 per person ($120 for members), purchase online
Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival
The Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival (formerly known as the Hot Chocolate Fest) is running until February 14, 2023. The 2022 festival featured makers outside of Vancouver located in North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Surrey, Richmond, White Rock, and even Whistler.
When: January 14 to February 14, 2023 (check specific vendors as dates may vary)
Where: Locations in and around Vancouver
Dine Out Vancouver 2023
The city’s biggest dining festival officially kicked off on January 20, but the city’s biggest dining festival continues through this week. Until February 5, Vancouverites will be able to dine at hundreds of restaurants offering multi-course dinners at affordable, fixed-price points.
When: January 20 to February 5, 2023
Where: Participating restaurants in Vancouver
Kawaii Japan Market
The Kawaii Japan Market is hosted by the same organizers behind previous Japan Markets, which took place over the holidays, in the fall, and during the summer last year. This iteration of the festival will take place over two days, on February 25 and 26, and will highlight “kawaii” pop culture and food vendors.
When: Saturday, February 25 and Sunday, February 26 from 10 am to 5 pm
Where: UBC Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver
Burger Bender
Match Eatery & Public House is running its annual Burger Bender event until February 26. Seven limited-time burgers are on the special menu, including a French Onion Dipper and veggie, fish, and chicken options. Burger Bender will be offered at all locations in the Lower Mainland.
When: Until February 26
Where: Match Eatery & Public House, various locations