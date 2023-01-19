It’s Tuesday, the whole work week is ahead of you, and you already feel exhausted — so what better antidote to the weekday blues than a night out with bar trivia?

The burnt-out can rejoice: our city is gifted with some great trivia nights, whether you’re in Burnaby, Langley, or downtown Vancouver.

Trivia nuts have their pick of general knowledge quizzes or more specialized nights, with themes like Disney and The Simpsons.

While any list of the best trivia nights in Vancouver is sure to cause arguments, we’ve compiled a list of the must-try pub trivia in the Lower Mainland.

Trivia mainstay Vancouver Trivia Party hosts a wide variety of events across the Lower Mainland, but its Disney trivia night at Dead Frog Brewing is unique among them.

Even the most diehard lovers of the mouse house will find this trivia more than a walk in the park, and its location at Dead Frog, which features some of the best pints in the Lower Mainland, makes for a great reason to spend an evening in Langley.

When: Wednesdays at 7 pm

Address: 8860 201 Street #105, Langley

Phone: 604-856-1055

Formerly known as Colony, Good Co. Bar in Kitsilano offers excellent pub fare as well as a variety of in-house games such as foosball, skeeball, and old-school arcade games.

It’s also known for its trivia nights with iQ2000, whose creative picture round is the envy of all trivia hosts in town.

When: Wednesdays at 8 pm

Address: 3255 W Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-6070

Located in the old Canadian Veteran’s Club building in Mount Pleasant, Hero’s Welcome recently celebrated its first birthday — but it’s already become a fixture in the neighbourhood, in no small part due to its excellent Tuesday trivia nights hosted by Kaboom Atomic.

The pub patrons here take their trivia very seriously, so be prepared with your thinking caps and the most competitive teams. The creative music round, which often features unconventional needle drops, is a highlight.

When: Tuesdays at 8 pm

Address: 3917 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-879-1020

Visitors to Gastown could do a lot worse than the Lamplighter, one of the best and trendiest bars in the neighbourhood. Recently reopening after a brief hiatus, it wasted no time getting back into the swing of things, including reinstating the weekly trivia night.

Hosted by Nice Guys Trivia, this night offers prizes and plenty of beer and draws a very impressive crowd every week.

When: Tuesdays at 7 pm

Address: 92 Water Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-687-4424

Just off Commercial, East Van Brewing’s LBT night (lobster, beer, trivia) is the perfect marriage of seaside delights with a trivia night that will test your mettle as it whets your appetite.

Hosted by DJ Storm, this is one of the lesser-known trivia nights in town, though it’s tough questions and competitive teams can compete with the best of them.

When: Tuesdays at 7 pm

Address: 1675 Venables Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-3822

Beloved as a no-nonsense, no-frills pub in the Hastings-Sunrise neighbourhood, The Brighton is home to a weekly trivia night hosted by the Quizmistress, your answer to the city’s male-dominated trivia host landscape.

She has been hosting trivia in Vancouver for over 12 years, so bar patrons know they’re in good hands each Wednesday night.

Hot tip: she always posts a free answer on her Facebook page a few hours before her events start.

When: Wednesdays at 8 pm

Address: 2471 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-8822

The Rec Room, located in the new Amazing Brentwood shopping centre, is a restaurant and pub that doubles as a bonafide adult playground, with pool, ping pong, and Pac-Man.

It also hosts its own trivia night, which might just be the best in Burnaby.

Fandom Trivia night, hosted by Jeff Porter and Daniel Chai, rewards visitors’ knowledge of comics, movies, and video games with prizes and plenty of humour. Just make sure to brush up on all things geek before visiting.

When: Tuesdays at 7 pm

Address: 1920 Willingdon Ave Unit 2106, Burnaby

Phone: 604-259-2521

One of the most popular trivia nights in YVR, Australian pub Moose’s Down Under recommends calling well in advance for a spot — it’s booked almost every week.

This Down Under pub is well regarded for its kangaroo burgers and bountiful jugs of beer, and its free trivia hosted every Wednesday promises plenty of prizes, along with four 10-question general knowledge rounds.

When: Wednesdays at 7 pm

Address: 830 W Pender Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-683-3300

