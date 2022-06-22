What does it take to be seen as one of the best patios in Vancouver? Well, naturally, it depends and may differ based on your personal criteria.
Like most of our lists, we know you’ll all likely have a different opinion about which space should take one of the coveted top spots, and we respect that.
This particular roundup is based on a mix of several things. Whether it’s a view, the amount of sunlight, the people watching, or the vibe, it has all been taken into account.
Vancouver’s bars and restaurants have some of the best open-air, outdoor patios in the world.
Here’s where you can find the best in the city.
Lift Bar & Grill
Located in scenic Coal Harbour, Lift has an elevated patio that’s definitely worth checking out if you haven’t already. The bi-level patio has ample seating, but if you can, head to the rooftop, and enjoy the views and the city skyline.
Address: 333 Menchions Mews, Vancouver
Phone: 604-689-5438
Joe Fortes
Joe Fortes is an institution in the Vancouver food scene that brings a lot with it, including an unmatched rooftop garden patio barely visible from the street. This awesome spot comes with expert service and a relaxing paradise-like atmosphere.
Address: 777 Thurlow Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-669-1940
Tap & Barrel Bridges
This is one of the largest patios in the Vancouver area with one of the best views. Not to mention, Tap & Barrel Bridges also has two patios, which means double the opportunity to soak up some sunshine.
A second-floor patio extension has also been installed, and that space boasts a retractable roof and winterized siding so it can be used year-round.
Address: 1696 Duranleau Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-687-4400
Cardero’s
Coal Harbour’s Cardero’s Restaurant has an easy, breezy patio that awaits diners. Folks can head there for appetizers and drinks, or stay for the whole meal deal.
Address: 1583 Coal Harbour Quay, Vancouver
Phone: 604-669-7666
Dockside
Be sure to check out this popular False Creek fixture for brunch, lunch, dinner, or drinks when you get a chance. Dockside is open from 11 am to 9 pm.
Address: 1253 Johnston Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-685-7070
Gotham Steakhouse & Bar
Gotham Steakhouse offers diners an urban garden oasis complete with a ton of lush greenery. Hidden to folks just passing by on Seymour Street, we can’t think of a better spot to enjoy a perfectly cooked steak or lobster Cobb salad on a summer’s day.
Address: 615 Seymour Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-605-8282
Local – Gastown
This patio faces Alexander and Water Street and is perfect for groups on a sunny day to sit and people-watch in Gastown. Hit this patio for their food as well as the extensive beer and cocktail list.
We love this Gastown patio, but Local’s Kitsilano outpost also boasts a great outdoor space and it’s just steps away from the beach.
Address: 3 Alexander Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-737-4277
Mahony’s Tavern – False Creek
This spot offers Irish pub fare, a great beer list, and most importantly, an absolute sun trap of a patio. Whether you’re coming by bike, foot, or Aquabus, Mahony’s False Creek location is definitely worth one of your summer afternoons.
We’re a sucker for this outpost, but it’s worth mentioning its Convention Centre location’s patio ain’t so bad either.
Address: 601 Stamps Landing, Vancouver
Phone: 604-876-0234
Reflections: The Garden Terrace
It’s been a minute since we were able to enjoy this much-loved breezy space, so we’re very excited to say the elegant outdoor lounge is open.
Address: Rosewood Hotel Georgia – 801 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-673-7043
Tap & Barrel — Convention Centre
There might be a bit of a wait for a table on this stellar patio, but you really can’t beat the location and vibe if you’re looking for a casual drink or bite with unparalleled views.
Tap & Barrel’s Olympic Village and Shipyards locations also have top-notch patios.
Address: 76-1055 Canada Place, Vancouver
Phone: 604-235-9827
The Roof at Black + Blue
Address: 1032 Alberni Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-637-0777
Giardino Restaurant
Umberto Menghi’s Giardino Restaurant is home to a beautiful hideaway, 80-seat garden patio. With the eatery’s red-tiled roof, stone exterior, and lush garden, diners will feel as though they’ve been transported to Tuscany.
Address: 1328 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-669-2422
Cactus Club – English Bay
Want to feel like you’re stepping out to Miami Beach? Just take a seat at Cactus Club English Bay. Beachfront, water views, and palm trees – what more could you ask for during patio season? Other than sangria, of course.
Address: 1790 Beach Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-681-2582
1931 Gallery Bistro
We love this restaurant at the Vancouver Art Gallery. It offers top-notch dining service and grab-and-go options, but one look at this tucked-away patio and you’ll definitely be tempted to stay and devour your eats.
Address: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver
H Tasting Lounge
Tucked right next to Cardero Park, this patio is great for people watching and soaking up the sun, but while you’re doing that, be sure to order some eats and beverages from H Tasting Lounge’s top-notch menu.
Address: 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-691-6962