Located in scenic Coal Harbour, Lift has an elevated patio that’s definitely worth checking out if you haven’t already. The bi-level patio has ample seating, but if you can, head to the rooftop, and enjoy the views and the city skyline.

Address: 333 Menchions Mews, Vancouver

Phone: 604-689-5438

Joe Fortes is an institution in the Vancouver food scene that brings a lot with it, including an unmatched rooftop garden patio barely visible from the street. This awesome spot comes with expert service and a relaxing paradise-like atmosphere.

Address: 777 Thurlow Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-669-1940

There might be a bit of a wait for a table on this stellar patio, but you really can’t beat the location and vibe if you’re looking for a casual drink or bite with unparalleled views.

Tap & Barrel’s Olympic Village and Shipyards locations also have top-notch patios.

Address: 76-1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Phone: 604-235-9827

Last year The Roof at Black + Blue reopened with a stunning garden-inspired makeover, and folks have been loving it ever since.

Address: 1032 Alberni Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-637-0777

Umberto Menghi’s Giardino Restaurant is home to a beautiful hideaway, 80-seat garden patio. With the eatery’s red-tiled roof, stone exterior, and lush garden, diners will feel as though they’ve been transported to Tuscany.

Address: 1328 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-669-2422

Want to feel like you’re stepping out to Miami Beach? Just take a seat at Cactus Club English Bay. Beachfront, water views, and palm trees – what more could you ask for during patio season? Other than sangria, of course.

Address: 1790 Beach Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-681-2582

We love this restaurant at the Vancouver Art Gallery. It offers top-notch dining service and grab-and-go options, but one look at this tucked-away patio and you’ll definitely be tempted to stay and devour your eats.

Address: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Tucked right next to Cardero Park, this patio is great for people watching and soaking up the sun, but while you’re doing that, be sure to order some eats and beverages from H Tasting Lounge’s top-notch menu.

Address: 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-691-6962

