New boozy pop-up concession opens at Kitsilano Beach

Summer just got a little cooler at Kitsilano Beach thanks to Vancouver Park Board’s latest pop-up patio and alcohol service.

There’s nothing quite like cracking open a cold one at the beach, and this new addition promises a laidback and fun experience at one of the city’s favourite beaches.

The Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation announced today that the pop-up patio and alcohol service at the Kitsilano Pool Concession will be open every weekend until the end of September.

Alcohol services are only available on weekends from Friday to Sunday, noon to 10 pm, while the concession stand will be open Wednesday to Sunday from 11 am to dusk, weather permitting.

The picnic area boasts plenty of new seating options, conveniently located near the pool where you can enjoy the ocean and mountain views. It features several Adirondack chairs and half a dozen wooden picnic tables, comfortably accommodating around 50 people in this sunny, inviting space.

Kitsilano is one of several beachside spots where you can legally enjoy an alcoholic beverage year-round, and this new location adds another option to their list.

This hospitality venture, in partnership with Batch — known for its container pop-up patio at Plaza of Nations — brings live music from local musicians and a diverse beverage menu, including beer, wine, cider, cocktails, and non-alcoholic options.

According to the Vancouver Park Board, the menu offers a variety of choices that reflect the restaurant’s “ongoing commitment to sustainability, affordability, and support of local businesses.” Options include fish and chips and West Coast salmon fillet burgers.

You can save some time by ordering online at vaneats.ca. First-time VanEats customers will also receive 10% off their order.

While drinking on the beach and enjoying the seaside vibes can be fun, always be sure to do so safely. You cannot consume alcohol openly in this area before 11 am or after 9 pm, and you can’t cause a scene or be a disturbance under the Criminal Code.

Sadly, guests at the new space won’t be able to go for a dip in the pool after because it was recently announced that Kitsilano’s Pool will remain closed for the summer of 2024, despite ongoing efforts to repair the award-winning facility.

Hopefully, the new pop-up patio and the extended hours at Second Beach will ensure a fun-filled summer for Vancouverites.

Will you be visiting this new patio? Let us know in the comments.

With files from Daily Hive’s Claire Fenton