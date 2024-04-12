“Our team has meticulously crafted a unique experience that seamlessly blends sophistication with a laid-back vibe,” said Ari, owner of Social YVR.

In addition to the gorgeous space, we also had the chance to try some of Social’s cocktails.

One of our immediate favourites was its Spicy Margarita. Something about this drink just screams summer to us.

Another homerun was the Paper Bag Princess, which came with strawberry, dragonfruit lemongrass vodka, elderflower, and ginger. This drink was perfectly refreshing and tasted just like a liquified boozy strawberry — maybe not the best description, but this cocktail was definitely our favourite, so be sure to give it a try.

Additionally, Social YVR has happy hour drinks and bites from 2 to 5 pm and 9 pm until close. Expect some tasty snacks like tacos, chicken karaage baos, and ahi tuna sushi tacos, as well as more substantial bites like steak frites, soba noodle bowls, and charcuterie boards.

So, with a mix of tasty drinks and perfect vibes, we feel pretty strongly that Social YVR’s patio will be part of your lineup of go-to spots this patio season.

Address: 1812 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-251-5565

