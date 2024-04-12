Social YVR has renovated its rooftop just in time for patio season, and we couldn’t be more excited. We had the chance to check it out, and let us tell you, it is gorgeous.
The renovated patio features a U-shaped central bar, stylish décor, and ambient lighting that creates an inviting atmosphere. This is the perfect spot for some lunchtime drinks or sunset bites.
“The grand reopening of Social YVR marks a thrilling new chapter for The Drive’s culinary and nightlife scene,” shared Social YVR in a press release. “As the sole rooftop bar on Commercial Drive, its refined ambiance and exceptional offerings are sure to become the premier destination for locals and visitors alike seeking a memorable rooftop experience.”
“Our team has meticulously crafted a unique experience that seamlessly blends sophistication with a laid-back vibe,” said Ari, owner of Social YVR.
In addition to the gorgeous space, we also had the chance to try some of Social’s cocktails.
One of our immediate favourites was its Spicy Margarita. Something about this drink just screams summer to us.
Another homerun was the Paper Bag Princess, which came with strawberry, dragonfruit lemongrass vodka, elderflower, and ginger. This drink was perfectly refreshing and tasted just like a liquified boozy strawberry — maybe not the best description, but this cocktail was definitely our favourite, so be sure to give it a try.
Additionally, Social YVR has happy hour drinks and bites from 2 to 5 pm and 9 pm until close. Expect some tasty snacks like tacos, chicken karaage baos, and ahi tuna sushi tacos, as well as more substantial bites like steak frites, soba noodle bowls, and charcuterie boards.
- You might also like:
- Viral automated dumpling shop concept to open location in downtown Vancouver
- Taiyaki and soft-serve shop to open in Metro Vancouver this summer
- Vancouver's largest one-day Greek festival returns this summer for its 50-year anniversary
So, with a mix of tasty drinks and perfect vibes, we feel pretty strongly that Social YVR’s patio will be part of your lineup of go-to spots this patio season.
Will you be checking out Social YVR’s new rooftop patio? Let us know in the comments.
Social YVR
Address: 1812 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-251-5565
Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok