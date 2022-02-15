Chef and restaurateur Jean Francis Quaglia still remembers the chaotic excitement surrounding the opening of Provence Marinaside in 2002.

“We opened the restaurant in a flurry of excitement, nerves, and maybe confidence,” said Quaglia in an interview with Daily Hive. “Naturally we were a little behind our planned opening date, but that went along with being followed by a camera crew from the reality TV show, Opening Soon. Provence Marinaside was our second restaurant, as Provence Mediterranean Grill opened in Point Grey in 1997.

“When we first came to Yaletown, there wasn’t very much in our area – no marina, and not many buildings on this side of Pacific Boulevard. It took a few years before the neighbourhood really developed, and I like to think that we’re a part of the fabric of the neighbourhood now.”

After two decades of award-winning Southern French Mediterranean cuisine in the heart of Yaletown, Provence Marinaside has definitely earned that honour. And to mark its milestone 20th Anniversary, the waterfront restaurant is throwing a grand celebration this weekend.

On February 20, Provence will offer a 20% discount on all food and beverages for all guests, including its award-winning wine list. “Resident” jazz combo Hip Pocket will also be onsite to entertain patrons from 1 to 4 pm and 6 to 9 pm.

What is Quaglia’s favourite dish on the Provence menu?

“It varies. Sometimes I want the beef tenderloin and sometimes I’m craving fish. If I want a snack, I might have escargot or calamari. It really depends on the day.”

According to Quaglia, who opened Provence Marinaside along with fellow chef and wife Alessandra, the 20th anniversary is a great feeling but the occasion snuck up on them.

“We take each day one at a time, doing our jobs as best we can,” said Quaglia, who was named Chevalier (Knight) of the Ordre du Merite Agricole by the government of France in 2021. “Somewhere along the way, those days become weeks, months, and years. It’s easy to lose track of time when you enjoy what you’re doing.

“I think our success is mostly due to our passion. As a team, we’re very passionate about providing a great experience for our guests. We did a renovation in 2016 to freshen the look of the room. We change up our menu twice a year, in the spring and fall, to keep up with the trends, and to take advantage of seasonal ingredients. Whether it’s yourself or your business, reinvention and reinvesting are important to ensure success.

Quaglia credits a lot of the restaurant’s success to his team and says without his staff’s loyalty and dedication, Provence Marinaside could not have come so far.

“People often ask how we’ve been so successful, and I tell them that it’s all about consistency. The best way to be consistent is by keeping the same staff.”

Out of Provence’s current roster of nearly 60 staff, 11 have been working at the restaurant since the beginning and another 16 have been part of the team for over 10 years.

One of the restaurant’s originals is Lisa Baldwin, who started as a server at Provence Mediterranean Grill in 1997 and became a full-time manager at Provence Marinaside in 2002.

“Each day is a different adventure and a new challenge. I wouldn’t change it if I could,” said Baldwin. “I love working with like-minded people with a strong work ethic. JF is the chef that will do whatever is needed to make the day a success. I truly love the people I work with and cannot imagine working in another restaurant.”

Baldwin, whose favourite meal at Provence is the Bouillabaisse with a glass of French Rose, adds that she also enjoys meeting new and returning guests to the restaurant.

“We have the ability to help make memories for our guests and I really like that,” Baldwin said. “We have shared food, wine, laughter and tears with each other. We have the best regulars and lots of faces still joining us for the first time. It doesn’t get much better than that.”

Quaglia agrees that the supportive patrons really help make Provence Marinaside feel special.

“We have regulars who have been coming here since the first year,” Quaglia said. “We’ve been fortunate to watch romances flourish, families expand, and children grow up. We have regulars who are at the restaurant more days of the week than I am, and we have some who come to see us every couple of years when they visit Vancouver. There are not many restaurants in the city where you can come in once every two or three years and expect to be remembered.

“To everyone who has supported us over the years, thank you.”

Quaglia has seen many changes in the Vancouver restaurant scene over the past two decades, from closures of personal favourite spots to the openings of exciting new culinary establishments.

“I feel the main difference now compared to back then is the number of ethnic restaurants in the city,” said Quaglia, who lists Le Crocodile and Le Comptoir as two of his favourite French restaurants. “Vancouver is a very multicultural city, so it’s great to see so many places that are showcasing different types of food.

“Vancouver has become a showcase of culinary talent. Restaurants here have not only caught up with service, wine list, cocktails and drinks, but the presentation of food. I think Vancouver is well-recognized as a culinary hotspot now, but 20 years ago, that wasn’t the case.

“Sadly some great restaurants have closed over the years. Bistro Pastis and Lumière are gone now, but they helped to set the stage for the restaurant scene today.”

One of Provence Marinaside’s team members who works hard to ensure the restaurant will be around for years to come is original staff member Pauline Dimayuga, who has worked as a kitchen assistant, server, and food runner.

Her teammates have bestowed Dimayuga with the nickname “Mama”, which she wears with pride.

“In 2002, I was one of the only people here who had children, so it was natural for me to take on a mother-like role to some of the younger and newer staff,” said Dimayuga. “I suppose the nickname Mama was born out of my nurturing nature, at least that’s what they tell me.”

Dimayuga, whose favourite dish at Provence Marinaside is the herb-crusted goat cheese followed by the seafood linguini, shares that her team is what makes working at the Yaletown destination so enjoyable.

“Provence is my second home and my coworkers and regular guests are like my family. The décor, menu and our ages have changed, but at its heart, Provence is the same thing it has always been, a home away from home.”



