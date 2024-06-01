Parallel 49 Brewing Company's 100-seat beer garden returns

We have even more good food and beverage news for you, Vancouver. Parallel 49 Brewing Company has revealed its incredible outdoor space has officially reopened for the warmer months.

The East Vancouver brewery and tasting room’s 100-seat beer garden was first unveiled a few years back and quickly became a super popular spot to head for a brew and some sunshine.

In addition to being a total sun trap, this oasis is surrounded by Japanese maples, brewery tanks, hanging Edison lightbulbs, and even boasts a view of the mountains.

This space has some amazing features and just got a seasonal refresh. Patrons can look forward to new umbrellas, lighter and brighter tabletops, and a brand-new mural of a delightful pink elephant on the exterior wall.

You’ll want to pop down to enjoy a flight (or two) at the brewery. And here’s some good news: Parallel 49 has introduced a cocktail program and wine, so if one of its 40+ craft taps doesn’t tickle your fancy, you can still chill and enjoy a boozy sip of your choice.

The charming outdoor bar will be serving up beer, cocktails, and slushy drinks. On Friday and Saturday, you can expect a DJ, too.

There’s also a full menu of grub available alongside these beverages. The concept’s Street Kitchen offers an array of share-friendly foods like nachos, poutine, waffle fries, and handhelds like burgers, tacos, and wings.

Find this spot open daily from 11 am until late.

Parallel 49 Brewing Company

Address: 1950 Triumph Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-2739

Instagram