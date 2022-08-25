Calling all golfers! A new destination you’ll love is set to open in the Granville Entertainment District next month, and it’s promising to be quite the time: PAR-TEE PUTT.

This experience is Vancouver’s first indoor mini golf bar. It’s aiming to bring some nostalgic and quirky fun to our city.

Come launch day, folks can find it open on the second floor of the Dublin Calling Party Pub and Kitchen located at 670 Smithe Street.

The golf-themed spot will feature a Pro Shop-style reception lounge, an 18-hole mini golf course with themed holes featuring city landmarks such as Science World and the Lions Gate Bridge, as well as holes paying homage to classic films and pop-culture references like Caddyshack and Game of Thrones.

It will also boast an impressive tap selection of a dozen brews and golf-themed cocktails like the Aperol Spritz, The Hatchet, and the John Daly, alongside food and some pretty great happy hour offerings.

There will be a weekend DJ for “late-night revelry” and trivia nights, according to the MRG Group, which also manages Dublin Calling and several other night clubs including the Yale Saloon, the Biltmore Cabaret, and Vogue Theatre.

This new concept’s launch marks the beginning of a multi-phase redevelopment of 670 Smithe Street, but fans of the beloved pub shouldn’t panic.

Dublin Calling will be moving to the first floor, and later, the rooftop of the building will be transformed into an event space.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be bringing Vancouver’s first PAR-TEE PUTT, and our third in Canada, to the Granville Entertainment District,” Dach Hiller, Director of Marketing at The MRG Group said.

“Our Vancouver roots run deep, having brought to life many incredible venues, and bars across the city.”

PAR-TEE PUTT is set to open to the public on September 12, and visitors can begin booking PAR-TEE times on August 30.

PAR-TEE PUTT — Granville Entertainment District

Address: 670 Smithe Street, Vancouver

