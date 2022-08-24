12 lavish menu items in and around Vancouver worth splurging on
Vancouver is known for being a foodie paradise, with something to suit every taste – and budget.
While wallet-friendly options abound, sometimes a splurge is in order.
So, whether you’re simply treating yourself or trying to impress a date (or the in-laws), here are 12 of the city’s most extravagant, bank-breaking menu items.
Enjoy – but first, count your pennies.
C6 at Steveston Pizza Co.
Looking to lighten your wallet? The C6 pizza from Steveston Pizza Co. is topped with all the heavy hitters, which explains its $850 price tag. Lobster ratatouille, Russian Osetra caviar, and white truffles bring the ching-ching, while tiger prawns and smoked steelhead round things out.
Address: 100-3400 Moncton Street, Richmond
Phone: 604-204-0777
Tomahawk Steak at Elisa
Hope you’re hungry. The Tomahawk steak from Elisa is 50 ounces of prime beef. This huge cut from the Double R Ranch in Washington state is essentially a rib-eye steak with a few extra inches of rib bone attached. At $225, its price tag is hefty, too. Although if you’re really treating yourself, make sure to order the carnaroli risotto on the side for an extra $27.
Address: 1109 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-362-5443
Northern Divine Caviar at Hawksworth
Feeling flush? Then order this starter to share with the table. The Northern Divine caviar service at Hawksworth is served with crème fraîche, cornichon, capers, egg, chives, and brioche. And remember, after you drop that $240, you still have your main course (and presumably, dessert) to order as well.
Address: 801 West Georgia Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-673-7000
Yokozuna Omakase at Tojo’s
Letting the chef choose a lineup of delicious dishes is never a bad idea. Especially at Tojo’s, where for $330 you can get the seven-course Yokozuna Omakase, which includes Wagyu steak, wild BC morel mushrooms, and tempura zucchini flowers stuffed with flying fish mousse. Have a few bucks left over? Order the caviar-and-scallop-topped Anniversary Celebration Roll for $98.
Address: 1133 W Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-872-8050
Caviar Tower at Coast
A tower of seafood, but top it all off with caviar. That’s the Caviar Tower at Coast, and it’ll set you back $325. But this towering triumph holds a whole Atlantic lobster, king crab leg, Dungeness crab, clams, mussels, giant prawns, tuna poke, scallop ceviche, Northern Divine caviar, blinis, chopped egg, and crème fraîche. Extravagant? Absolutely. Worth every penny? We’re willing to bet: yes.
Address: 1054 Alberni Street
Phone: 604-685-5010
Sazerac at The Keefer Bar
The classic Sazerac cocktail was born in New Orleans, but it may have been perfected at The Keefer Bar. Its version pairs Michter’s 10-year-old rye with raw cane sugar, Peychaud’s bitters, Angostura bitters, and a St. George Absinthe rinse. Add a twist of citrus, and you have yourself a delicious, $90 cocktail. The menu describes it as a blend of flavours that “sing hymns of epic proportions.” Enjoy! And don’t forget to tip your waitress.
Address: 135 Keefer Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-688-1961
Seafood Platter at Hy’s
You might not expect the most expensive dish at a steakhouse to be seafood, but that’s the case at Hy’s. For around $220, you can dine on Atlantic lobster, jumbo prawns, fresh oysters, smoked salmon and trout, crab salad, and scallop-and-shrimp ceviche. Still hungry? The 24-ounce dry-aged bone-in rib steak should satisfy – and add $185 to your bill.
Address: 637 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-683-7671
Caviar at Gotham
At Gotham, there’s the opportunity for a more upscale version of surf ’n’ turf. Start off with local organic sturgeon caviar for $165. Then for your main, indulge in the Wagyu striploin from the Miyazaki prefecture for $35 an ounce (with a four-ounce minimum). And of course, you’ll want a side dish to go alongside the steak, like the field mushrooms for around $20.
Address: 615 Seymour Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-605-8282
50 oz Tomahawk Steak at Boulevard
A Tomahawk steak is a sure-fire way to bring up the bill. At Boulevard, this colossal 50-ounce cut of Angus beef is well-seasoned and served with broccolini and red wine jus. Interested in indulging? You’ll have to fork over $205. And if you want to lighten your wallet a little further, there’s always caviar service for up to $165.
Address: 645 Burrard Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-642-2900
Italian Beluga Caviar from Black & Blue
For the splurgiest splurge, it’s hard to beat caviar. And the Italian Beluga caviar from Black & Blue’s rooftop perch rings in at an extravagant $450. Once your caviar craving is satisfied, try the tenderloin cut of melt-in-your-mouth Kobe beef for a mere (by comparison) $65 an ounce.
Address: 1032 Alberni Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-637-0777
Pata Negra De Bellota at Cioppino’s
At Cioppino’s, start off your meal with one of the finest cured meats available. Pata Negra de Bellota is a cured leg of pork from a black Iberian pig. But that’s not all: the pig is free-range and acorn-fed, roaming the oak forests between Spain and Portugal. This appetizer, or antipasti, will set you back $88.
Address: 1133 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-688-7466
Seafood and Kaviari Platter at Five Sails
Satisfy your senses and wallop your wallet with the Seafood and Kaviari platter from Five Sails. The prices vary depending on your choice of caviar (from upscale brand Kaviari), with the beluga caviar ringing in at $750. Along with the caviar, enjoy house-smoked king salmon and yellowtail, plus fresh West Coast oysters. Eat now, pay the credit card bill later.
Address: R-Level, 999 Canada Place, Vancouver
Phone: 604-844-2855