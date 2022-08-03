One of North Vancouver’s favourite local breweries has been busy. North Point Brewing Company has opened its new concept called North Point Brewing Café in downtown Vancouver.

The independently owned brewery launched this outpost at the Bentall Centre at 1025 Dunsmuir Street.

Dished is told the cafe is now open at the Bentall Centre’s brand-new conference facilities on the ground level between Bentall 3 and 4.

“We’re thrilled to expand for the first time into Downtown Vancouver with North Point Brewing Café at Bentall Centre,” said Liam Jefferies, Co-Owner and Operations Manager of North Point Brewing Company.

“Alongside our signature brews, we’re looking forward to partnering with Temper Chocolate & Pastry and launching North Point Pizza, to bring new food concepts to the community in Downtown Van.”

North Point Brewing Café takes up 1,000 sq ft of the new 5,300 sq ft conference centre facilities.

The space is now open for patrons and is also available to the public for private bookings/events.

“North Point Brewing Café meets a growing demand from tenants and visitors of all kinds for a casual gathering place to enjoy local beer and great food Downtown – and just in time for patio season,” said Chuck We, Senior Vice President, Western Canada, for Hudson Pacific Properties, co-owner and operator of Bentall Centre.

“North Point is a great addition as we continue to activate Bentall Centre’s spaces in new ways to create intersections of work and play.”

Be sure to check out this new addition to Vancouver’s business district when you get a chance.

North Point Brewing Café

Address: 1025 Dunsmuir Street, on the ground level between Bentall 3 and 4

