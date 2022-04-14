FoodBreakfast & BrunchBest of

Daryn Wright
Apr 14 2022, 10:50 pm
@hunnybeebrunch Instagram/@theirthereyvr Instagram
There’s truly little else like a well-crafted breakfast sandwich.

Picture this: you sleep in late after being out the night before and all you can think about is an egg and cheese sandwiched between two pieces of bread.

Or, you wake up super early for that meeting you have to go to and you’re so tired and hungry and all that’s going to get you through it is some bacon, avocado, and a runny egg on a bagel.

Whatever the scenario, the breakfast sandwich is a beautiful, beautiful thing, but they’re not all made equal.

In pursuit of finding the perfect one, we’ve compiled this list of some of the best breakfast sandwiches in Vancouver.

Hunnybee Bruncheonette

The breakfast sando from this Strathcona brunch spot is available all day. Their version includes a fried egg, cheese, tomato, and herb aioli on grilled sourdough. You can also add ham or avocado and some fermented jalepeño hot sauce – highly recommended.

Address: 789 Gore Avenue, Vancouver

Their There

 

This popular Kitsilano cafe is known for its killer breakfast sandwich, and for good reason. Not only do they have three different kinds – one classic, one with tomato jam, and one with a pork smash patty – they also give you the option of having it “with tots” on the side.

Address: 2042 West Fourth Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

Bells and Whistles

This Vancouver spot has two locations and an all-day breakfast sandwich that you’ll want to have beyond breakfast hours. Theirs features a maple sausage patty, hash browns, American cheese, a fried egg, and secret sauce, of course.

Address: 3296 Fraser Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-620-7990

Address: 4497 Dunbar Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-558-4770

Instagram

Say Hey Cafe

 

This beloved sandwich shop is finally back on the Vancouver food scene after a successful fundraiser, and we’re especially happy about it because their breakfast sandwich is dreamy. Called the Oochee Mama, the sandwich has soft scrambled eggs, bacon, Calabrian chili paste, and mayo between a sesame bun.

Address: 156 East Pender Street, Vancouver

Instagram | Facebook

Nemesis Coffee

Nemesis Coffee has three locations in Vancouver with three different menus and three different breakfast sandwiches. All of them are good, but the Great Northern Way location’s Bodega Sando is a classic on a milk bun with avo or bacon (or both if you’re crazy like that), a fried egg, swiss cheese, and thousand island aioli.

Address: 555 Great Northern Way, Vancouver

Address: 302 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

Address: Polygon Gallery, 101 Carrie Cates Crescent, North Vancouver

Instagram

Birds and the Beets

 

Sister restaurant to Hunnybee, you know this spot has also got a great b-fast sando. They keep it classic with soft scrambled eggs on a baguette – because why mess with something that’s already perfect?

Address: 55 Powell Street/54 Alexander Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-893-7832

Instagram

Jam Cafe

 

This Vancouver brunch spot lists its breakfast sandwich on its lunch menu, proving its versatility as the perfect food. Called the Andy Sandy, theirs is with sugar-cured bacon, a fried egg, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, avocado, and chipotle aioli on a brioche bun.

Address: 556 Beatty Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-379-1992

Address: 2153 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-423-3350

Instagram

