When one door closes, another one opens. In the case of Chinatown’s beloved Kent’s Kitchen on Keefer Street, it looks like the latter will be happening sooner than later with that address.

The 232 Keefer Street space housed the affordable foodie destination before it closed its doors at the end of April 2023.

Now, something new is slated to launch at this location, and the public is being asked to assist in naming it.

The Vancouver Chinatown BIA shared the naming contest on its Instagram account, and, although the organization is not affiliated with this contest or selecting a winner, the team wanted to spread the word. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Chinatown BIA (@visitchinatown) A sign on Kent’s now-shuttered Chinatown location teases that a “familiar location on 232 Keefer Street in Vancouver Chinatown will be open soon,” according to the photo. “We want a friendly name offer, the new name has no connection with the old name “Kent’s Kitchen” at all, but it applies a favourable price with good quality food and friendly service for pick up,” the message continues. Folks are being asked to email their best submissions to [email protected] and include their name and phone number. According to the sign, the person who emails in the winning name will get a prize, which includes some free grub.

We’ll keep you posted on news about the concept and the name as more details are revealed. Stay tuned!

