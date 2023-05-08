If you’ve never had a dosa before, you’re in for a treat.

Located in Vancouver’s Kensington-Cedar Cottage neighbourhood, the aptly named House of Dosas should be at the top of your list if you’re in the mood to try this South Indian delicacy.

Featuring an instantly recognizable storefront sign, this casual spot offers large windows with a view of the bustling Kingsway thoroughfare.

Whether or not you’ve actually ventured inside the restaurant, most Vancouverites are sure to recognize it from driving through the neighbourhood.

Dished made an afternoon visit to House of Dosas hungry for a taste of the delectable savoury crepe that is the store’s namesake — and better yet, we came on a Monday, when dosas are on sale for an unbelievable $5.99 price point.

We were quickly seated and served and had more than a little trouble choosing from the shop’s extensive menu.

While the butter chicken and eggplant alu dosa were tempting, we went with the paneer masala on the recommendation of dozens of online reviewers.

Visitors may be surprised to see just how big the shop’s dosas are — coming in at more than a foot long, the crepe was crispy and well-cooked with a soft centre of paneer, potatoes, and traditional spices.

The dosa was served with several sauces, including tomato chutney, coconut chutney, and sambar.

While we ordered our dish medium heat to be safe, it came out relatively mild; on our second visit, we opted for full spicy.

The dish is served with cutlery, but we opted to eat the dosa with our hands, as is traditional in its country of origin.

Chewing through the outer layer, the sauces were the stars of the show — especially the tomato chutney, with a light spice and subtle sweetness.

But the real treat was when we reached the centre and mopped up the tasty centre of paneer and potatoes with pieces of the crispy crepe.

Any fears of the dosa being too big and heavy to eat in one setting were allayed by its lightness and freshness, and in total the meal was a perfect amount for a hearty lunch or dinner with a side.

All things considered, a visit to House of Dosas is one of the most affordable, tasty meals in the area — especially if you visit on Mondays.

Just don’t be surprised if plenty of other diners get the same idea.

House Of Dosas

Address: 1391 Kingsway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-875-1283