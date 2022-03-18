8 Things to do in Toronto this weekend: March 18 to 20

This weekend is all about dressing up.

Whether it’s dressing up as your favourite superhero at Comicon or simply wearing something green during the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, you’ll definitely want to take a moment to consider your outfit this weekend. Then make sure to dress for the weather at an upcoming outdoor beer festival where they’ll be serving beer from over 40 breweries.

What: After a two-year absence, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns this weekend in all its emerald glory. Expect dance performances, live music, and floats at this event, which kicks off at St. George and Bloor Street West. Looking to stop for a pint of Guinness? Check out these 11 bars where you can celebrate with friends. Sláinte!

When: March 20

Time: 12 pm

Where: St. George and Bloor Street West (near St. George subway station)

What: The Roundhouse Winter Craft Beer Festival is finally back after two years. More than 3,000 people are expected to show up to sample cider, craft beer, and ales from over 40 breweries. Food vendors include Arepa Republic, What a Jerk, and 6ix Donutz and activities will include a dance party, as well as campfires and marshmallows. You can buy your ticket here.

When: March 19

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Steam Whistle Brewing, 255 Bremner Boulevard

Price: $40, tokens are $1 each and vendors charge one for a 4oz or two for an 8oz cup of beer

What: Sci, horror, anime, and gaming fans assemble at this three-day event with attractions like Artist Alley, where you can find artwork and merchandise. Make sure to book your spot for a chance to meet your favourite comic creators, voice actors, as well as celebrities like John Cusack and Tim Rose.

When: March 18 to 20

Time: Friday and Saturday 10 am to 7 pm, Sunday 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 222 Bremner Boulevard

Price: Single day pass $25 to $30, three-day pass $60

What: Defy gravity or play cards with five versions of yourself at the Museum of Illusions, which recently reopened in Toronto with over 80 illusions, holograms, installations and exhibits. Step inside the Infinity Room for an awe-inspiring experience then defy the laws of physics in the Tilted Room. Book your slot here.

When: Open seven days a week

Time: Monday to Thursday, 11 am to 7 pm, Friday 11 am to 8 pm, Saturday 10 am to 8 pm, Sunday 10 am to 7 pm

Where: 132 Front Street East

Price: Adults $27.24, seniors (65 and over) $24.15, children (up to 15 years old) $22.09, family of four (two adults and two children) $23.25

What: Things are about to get delicious and messy at this new midtown spot for Texan-style BBQ. Benny’s Barbecue serves pulled pork, brisket, and St. Louis-style side ribs. Choose from sides like mac and cheese, beans, and potato salad. Check out their full menu here.

Time: Wednesday to Saturday 11:30 am to 8:30 pm (or until sold out)

Where: 2409 Yonge Street, Unit 106

What: Experience a candlelit concert set in the 800-foot tunnel below Austin Terrace. The Casa Loma Symphony Orchestra will feature scores from movies like Star Wars and The Godfather. Broadway-inspired performances will include music from Madame Butterfly and Phantom of the Opera.

When: Thursday to Sunday, until April 17

Time: 7:30 pm, doors open 30 minutes before the performance

Where: Casa Loma, 1 Austin Terrace

Price: $65

What: Over 20 vendors selling everything from the strange to the macabre will be at the Something Strange Oddities Expo and Market this weekend. One vendor, The Cabinet of Curiosities, has been described as the “HomeSense through the eyes of Stephen King,” so there’s no doubt you’ll find some creepy wares and odd antiques.

When: March 20

Time: 1 pm to 9 pm

Where: Revival Event Venue, 783 College Street

Price: $11.34

What: Finding delicious brunch spots in Toronto isn’t the problem; it’s deciding on where to go that’s the issue. If you’re looking to try something different, we’ve rounded up six spots offering brunch specials such as the Jungle Brunch at Chotto Matte and a Greek brunch with wine and cocktails at Bar Koukla.

Where: Various locations