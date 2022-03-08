FoodBoozeRestaurants & BarsFood EventsFood News

11 bars where you can celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Toronto

Karen Doradea
Karen Doradea
Mar 8 2022, 7:21 pm
Toronto is home to some of the best bars around, and on St. Patrick’s Day, they love to go above and beyond.

The Irish celebration lands on a Thursday this year which means you have an excuse to celebrate at your favourite local bars leading up to the day.

Here’s a list of bars in Toronto where you can celebrate St Patrick’s Day.

Belfast Love Public House

Address: 548 King Street West, Toronto
Phone: 416-363-2223

Brazen Head Irish Pub

 

Address: 165 East Liberty Street, Toronto
Phone: 416-535-8787

Brogue Inn

 

Address: 136 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga
Phone: 905-278-8444

Noonan’s Pub

 

Address: 141 Danforth Avenue, Toronto
Phone: 416-778-1804

Duke of Kent

Address: 2315 Yonge Street, Toronto
Phone: 416-485-9507

Grace O’Malley’s Irish Pub

Address: 4 Duncan Street, Toronto
Phone: 416-596-1444

Madison Avenue Pub

Address: 14 Madison Avenue, Toronto
Phone: 416-927-1722

PJ O’Brien

Address: 39 Colborne Street, Toronto
Phone: 416-815-7562

Rose & Crown

 

Address: 2335 Yonge Street, Toronto
Phone: 416-487-7673

Rock N Horse Saloon

Address: 250 Adelaide Street West, Toronto

Wheat Sheaf Tavern

Address: 667 King Street West, Toronto
Phone: 416-504-9912

