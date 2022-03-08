11 bars where you can celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Toronto
Toronto is home to some of the best bars around, and on St. Patrick’s Day, they love to go above and beyond.
The Irish celebration lands on a Thursday this year which means you have an excuse to celebrate at your favourite local bars leading up to the day.
Here’s a list of bars in Toronto where you can celebrate St Patrick’s Day.
Belfast Love Public House
View this post on Instagram
Address: 548 King Street West, Toronto
Phone: 416-363-2223
Brazen Head Irish Pub
View this post on Instagram
Address: 165 East Liberty Street, Toronto
Phone: 416-535-8787
Brogue Inn
View this post on Instagram
Address: 136 Lakeshore Road East, Mississauga
Phone: 905-278-8444
Noonan’s Pub
View this post on Instagram
Address: 141 Danforth Avenue, Toronto
Phone: 416-778-1804
Duke of Kent
View this post on Instagram
Address: 2315 Yonge Street, Toronto
Phone: 416-485-9507
Grace O’Malley’s Irish Pub
View this post on Instagram
Address: 4 Duncan Street, Toronto
Phone: 416-596-1444
Madison Avenue Pub
View this post on Instagram
Address: 14 Madison Avenue, Toronto
Phone: 416-927-1722
PJ O’Brien
View this post on Instagram
Address: 39 Colborne Street, Toronto
Phone: 416-815-7562
Rose & Crown
View this post on Instagram
Address: 2335 Yonge Street, Toronto
Phone: 416-487-7673
Rock N Horse Saloon
View this post on Instagram
Address: 250 Adelaide Street West, Toronto
Wheat Sheaf Tavern
View this post on Instagram
Address: 667 King Street West, Toronto
Phone: 416-504-9912