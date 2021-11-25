Toronto's Bar Koukla has a mouthwatering new Aegean brunch (PHOTOS)

If you’re looking for a brunch spot to take the winter blues away, check out Toronto’s Bar Koukla and their Greek-inspired eats.

Bar Koukla is located at 88 Ossington Avenue and is known for its mezes menu and delicious cocktails.

On weekends from 11 am to 3 pm, this spot serves an exquisite Aegean brunch created by Chef Danny Hassell.

Along with supporting local Ontario farms, its menu features many dishes made with items sourced from the Aegean region, especially its wine list, made entirely with indigenous Greek grapes.

Here’s a look at what they’ve got in store for your weekend brunch plans:

Looking for something light yet satisfying, opt for their Yogurt & Honey dish. It is made with a mixture of pumpkin seeds, sage, figs, sweet Concord grapes, and crunchy granola.

Truly a masterpiece.

A twist on the traditional Bacon Lettuce and Tomato sammy we love, this Halloumi BLT is small yet mighty. It comes with Monforte dairy halloumi, Berkshire bacon, heirloom tomato, and lettuce.

The Spanakopita Florentine is another excellent choice if you’re looking for something light.

They’re poached eggs with spinach, feta, topped on a phyllo pastry, and drenched in hollandaise.



For the full brunch menu, click here.

Need a drink? Their cocktail and wines list is extensive and features a variety of mixtures for every craving.

Bar Koukla is open on weekends from 11 am to 3 pm.

Check out our video to see what all the hype is about: