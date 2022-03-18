Toronto has a new spot for Texas-inspired BBQ, and they’ve opened up shop in the city’s midtown area.

Benny’s Barbecue has claimed a spot at Yonge and Eglinton, 2409 Yonge Street, serving authentic Texas-style barbecue using wood for cooking and lightly seasoning the meat.

What started as a lockdown passion project in 2020 became a full brick and mortar two years later for owner and operator, Ben Slan.

Slan documented his food journey, smoking meats in his parents’ backyard during the pandemic before word of his new hobby grew on social media. As Slan grew in popularity, so did the orders.

Benny’s offers up to five kinds of meat, pulled pork, brisket, turkey, sausages, St. Louis-style side ribs, and baby back ribs. As for sides, guests can expect to pair their meaty meal with classic Texan sides like mac & cheese, potato salad, coleslaw and brisket beans.

For those eager to try, the new resto is open from Wednesdays to Saturdays, from 11:30 am until they sell out.

Address: 2409 Yonge Street

