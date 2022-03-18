The Boy Who Loved Monsters The Girl Who Loved Peas

After moving online for two years, Word on the Street is back and returning in-person outdoor location for its 33rd edition.

The outdoor festival is the largest in Canada, and the 2022 version will see it return to Queen’s Park Crescent this year. The festival will be held on June 11 and 12, from Wellesley to Bloor.

Canadian literary heavyweights like Emma Healey, Jesse Wente, Heather O’Neill, and Kate Heartfield will perform readings at Word on the Street. There’s also an outdoor marketplace with books, magazines, comics, and literary goodies for every type of reader.

“Stories connect us,” Festival Director David Alexander said in a press release. “We’re excited to reconnect with our roots at Queen’s Park and welcome back our community of readers, writers, publishers, and booksellers to celebrate storytelling, ideas, and imagination with us.”

If you can’t make it in person, don’t worry! They plan to host pop-up events throughout the year and broadcast some Word on the Street events online.

The full schedule for the festival will be available soon; keep an eye out here for more!