Feb 28 2022, 7:23 pm
Toronto's Chotto Matte brings back its Jungle Brunch this weekend
Spring is near and that means Toronto brunch specials are here. Chotto Matte’s Jungle Brunch is making a comeback with bottomless eats and delicious cocktails.

Starting March 5, the restaurant known for its Nikkei cuisine will introduce its bottomless brunch.

The exclusive menu features a fusion of Japanese and Peruvian flavours including an Oak-Smoked Salmon Tostada, Fried Chicken “n” Matcha Waffles, King Oyster Mushroom, and more.

As for boozy options, Chotta Matte has a handful of carefully crafted cocktails including the Cheetah-Rita, a twist on the classic frozen Margarita.

This brunch experience starts at $80 per person, $60 for vegetarian options. For an additional $50, make your brunch bottomless with cocktails and prosecco.

Book your reservation through Chotto Matte’s reservation platform, here. The Jungle Brunch is available every Saturday from 12 pm to 6 pm.

Chotto Matte

Address: 161 Bay Street

Instagram | Facebook

