Toronto's Chotto Matte brings back its Jungle Brunch this weekend
Spring is near and that means Toronto brunch specials are here. Chotto Matte’s Jungle Brunch is making a comeback with bottomless eats and delicious cocktails.
Starting March 5, the restaurant known for its Nikkei cuisine will introduce its bottomless brunch.
View this post on Instagram
The exclusive menu features a fusion of Japanese and Peruvian flavours including an Oak-Smoked Salmon Tostada, Fried Chicken “n” Matcha Waffles, King Oyster Mushroom, and more.
As for boozy options, Chotta Matte has a handful of carefully crafted cocktails including the Cheetah-Rita, a twist on the classic frozen Margarita.
This brunch experience starts at $80 per person, $60 for vegetarian options. For an additional $50, make your brunch bottomless with cocktails and prosecco.
Book your reservation through Chotto Matte’s reservation platform, here. The Jungle Brunch is available every Saturday from 12 pm to 6 pm.
Chotto Matte
Address: 161 Bay Street