Spring is literally days away, and that means nice, warm weather and brunch dates every weekend. Good thing Toronto has you covered!
New restaurants are popping up on our radar as more brunch options than ever scatter across the city.
You most likely already have your go-to spot, but if you’re feeling a little adventurous, here are a few new options you might want to try out.
Here are six restaurants offering delicious brunch specials in Toronto:
Chotto Matte
View this post on Instagram
Address: 161 Bay Street
Bar Koukla
View this post on Instagram
Address: 88 Ossington Avenue
Daily Grind
View this post on Instagram
Address: 426 St. Clarens Avenue
Oretta Midtown
View this post on Instagram
Address: 2131 Yonge Street
Hugs and Sarcasm
View this post on Instagram
Address: 859 Queen Street West
Uncle Betty’s
View this post on Instagram
Address: 2590 Yonge Street