6 restaurants offering delicious brunch specials in Toronto

Mar 17 2022, 8:24 pm
Spring is literally days away, and that means nice, warm weather and brunch dates every weekend. Good thing Toronto has you covered!

New restaurants are popping up on our radar as more brunch options than ever scatter across the city.

You most likely already have your go-to spot, but if you’re feeling a little adventurous, here are a few new options you might want to try out.

Here are six restaurants offering delicious brunch specials in Toronto:

Chotto Matte

Address: 161 Bay Street

Bar Koukla

 

Address: 88 Ossington Avenue

Daily Grind

 

Address: 426 St. Clarens Avenue

Oretta Midtown

Address: 2131 Yonge Street

Hugs and Sarcasm

 

Address: 859 Queen Street West

Uncle Betty’s


Address: 2590 Yonge Street

