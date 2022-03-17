Spring is literally days away, and that means nice, warm weather and brunch dates every weekend. Good thing Toronto has you covered!

New restaurants are popping up on our radar as more brunch options than ever scatter across the city.

You most likely already have your go-to spot, but if you’re feeling a little adventurous, here are a few new options you might want to try out.

Here are six restaurants offering delicious brunch specials in Toronto:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chotto Matte Toronto (@chottomattetor)

Address: 161 Bay Street

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BAЯ KOUKLA (@barkoukla)

Address: 88 Ossington Avenue

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Grind (@dailygrindto)

Address: 426 St. Clarens Avenue

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by O R E T T A M I D T O W N (@orettamidtown)

Address: 2131 Yonge Street

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugs and Sarcasm (@hugsandsarcasm)

Address: 859 Queen Street West

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uncle Betty’s Diner (@unclebettysdiner)



Address: 2590 Yonge Street

Instagram