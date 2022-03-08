13 popular Toronto events set to make a comeback this year

After years of cancelled programs, it looks like Toronto will be back to its pre-pandemic self with the return of the city’s beloved festivals and events.

During a March 4 press conference, Mayor John Tory confirmed the return of in-person events saying that it’s been “a very long and dark winter that lasted for a couple of years.”

In a release, he said that the announcement marks a very important milestone in the city’s reopening efforts.

“This is all thanks to the resiliency, patience, and strength of Torontonians who have stepped up to get their vaccine, to protect themselves and their community,” he said. “Now, we can open with confidence and move forward. We have truly missed these events in Toronto and can’t wait for them to come back this spring and summer. Welcome back to the Toronto we know and love!”

Over the last two years, these events were completely cancelled, held online, or scaled back. Here are some of the major events and festivals making a comeback:

The St. Patrick’s Parade is back, and the event kicks off at noon on Sunday, March 20, at the corner of St. George and Bloor Street West. As always, don’t forget to wear something green.

Architecture lovers rejoice! Doors open returns on May 28 and 29, offering visitors to take a peek inside some of Toronto’s most historically significant buildings, some of which are normally closed to the public.

Pride Toronto returns in full swing with a month packed with events and festivities starting on June 1. There are loads of can’t-miss events like the Cabana Pool Party on June 15 and the Island Party on June 19. And, of course, the event wraps up with a bang and a spectacular parade during Festival Weekend from June 24 to 26.

The TD Toronto Jazz Festival returns with quite the line-up. Performs include Smokey Robinson, Gregory Porter, and Michael Kaeschammer. This year, the ten-day event will take place from June 24 to July 3.

It’s interesting that Luminato Festival was founded in 2007 to rebuild the city after the SARS pandemic. The festival has withstood another pandemic and is back with more performances by local and international artists. The festival is set to take place from June 9 to June 19.

Last year, the event took place virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year, participating dance studios in the GTA will once again be welcoming students for free dance lessons throughout June and July. Then from July 9 to July 10, get ready to cha-cha in the streets during the St. Clair Street Festival.

It’s not summer without a food festival. Presented by Wexford Heights BIA, Taste of Lawrence is back from July 8 to July 10 for a three-day food extravaganza with a variety of creative dishes and treats.

Expect parties, parades, and “feel-good vibes” during the three-week festival from July 7 to August 1. According to the Caribana website, over a million tourists are expected in Toronto during the Caribana weekend, taking place from July 28 to August 1. The Grande Parade is scheduled to take place on July 30.

Last year, JerkFest was a livestream event; this year, fans will be happy to know that the event will return from August 4 to August 7 with live performances and plenty of delicious food.

Toronto’s biggest street festival is set to return with performances and fantastic street food. In an email to Daily Hive, a representative of the event said that organizers are looking at hosting the festival on the weekend of August 5.

It’s official: the CNE will be returning this year from August 19 to September 5. Expect a whole lot of rides, shopping, and an amazing array of carnival food.

Calling all movie buffs! The city will once again roll out the red carpet from September 8 to 18. It’s your chance to catch a glimpse of your favourite celebrity and the opportunity to watch new movies from around the world.

The overnight citywide art festival was postponed last year. However, while dates have yet to be confirmed, the Nuit Blanche Instagram account states that the event will be returning in 2022 for its 16th edition.