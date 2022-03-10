After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Steam Whistle Brewing is bringing back its popular Winter Craft Beer Festival.

This fun outdoor event will be held on March 19 from 11 am to 5 pm at Roundhouse Park.

Craft breweries and beer enthusiasts will be sharing their knowledge, passion, and, of course, beer, with everyone that grabs a ticket to the Winter Craft Beer Festival.

Enjoy more than 100 craft beers from over 40 craft breweries all over Ontario, finding some of your favourites along the way and discovering new ones.

It wouldn’t be a festival without festivities, and this one has so many exciting ones.

Campfires and marshmallows, a photo station, DJs and dance parties, retro ski gear, beat bag toss, giant Jenga, and many more games can be found in Roundhouse Park among the many craft beer vendors.

This is a 19+ event – ID must be shown to enter.

Dogs are allowed in areas other than the food areas, so feel free to bring your best friend along.

Tickets to the event are $40+tax and tokens are $1 each and vendors charge one for a 4oz or two for an 8oz cup of beer.

It’s been two years since we were able to enjoy this event, so don’t wait another year. More than 3,000 people are expected to show up for this festival, so grab your tickets!

Steamwhistle’s Winter Craft Beer Festival

Address: 255 Bremner Boulevard, Toronto – Roundhouse Park

